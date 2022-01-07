ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Editorial: Bracing for the Challenges of the New Year

By Editor
Asbarez News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe events of the past year-and-a-half have ensured that 2022 is going to be fraught with challenges for the Armenian Nation as we continue to grapple with the after-effects of the 44-Day War in 2020 and the broader obstacles posed by what seems to be a never-ending pandemic. We...

Erdogan Wants to Strip Parliamentary Immunity of 28 Opposition Lawmakers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office has submitted a request to lift the parliamentary immunity of 28 opposition lawmakers, including 25 from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), among them Armenian member of parliament Garo Paylan. On Monday, Turkey’s parliament received 40 files of summary proceedings, which will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Armenia’s Authorities Block Opposition Mayor’s Inauguration

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Police cordoned off the municipal administration building in Vartenis on Tuesday to prevent a local opposition figure from taking over as mayor of the eastern Armenian town and nearby villages. The mostly rural community has been in turmoil since the December 5 election of a local council empowered...
WORLD
Pro-Pashinyan Lawmaker Rationalizes Lifting Ban on Turkish Products

Last week Armenia announced that it was lifting the ban on import of Turkish products, put in place as a response to Turkey’s violent and aggressive role in the 2020 war. After the initial six-months, the government, in June of last year, extended the ban for another six months.
AGRICULTURE
Nikol Pashinyan
Kazakh President Appeals to CSTO After Failing to Quell Mass Protests that Killed 8

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization—the CSTO—after failing to quell days of demonstrations that have seen protesters seize the airport in the country’s largest city, Almaty, with eight security personnel reportedly killed. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in...
PROTESTS
Armenian, Turkish Envoys to Meet on January 14 in Moscow

Special envoys appointed by Ankara and Yerevan to negotiate the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey are scheduled to meet in Moscow on January 14, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan reported on Wednesday. Armenian announced last week that it had appointed the chairman of the parliament’s foreign...
POLITICS
Karekin II Speaks Out Against Abuse of Power in Armenia

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Catholicos Karekin II, the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, spoke out against abuse of authority in Armenia’s “public, political or state spheres” on Thursday as he celebrated Christmas Mass again shunned by the country’s leadership. In a message read out at St....
WORLD
#Legislature#Government Of Armenia#The Armenian Nation#Baku#Armenian#Diaspora
Greek Court Orders Nisanyan to Leave Greece Voluntarily

A Greek court in Syros ordered the release of Turkish-Armenian activist Sevan Nisanyan, who had been remanded into custody late last year because his residency permit expired and the authorities opted not to renew it. He was released from jail and ordered to voluntarily leave Greece within 15 days. “As...
WORLD
Pashinyan Provides Weak Rationalization for CSTO Mission in Kazakhstan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is the current chair of the Collective Security Treaty Organization—the CSTO—on Monday called a virtual summit of the group’s member-states, during which he provided rationalizations for the Russia-led security organization’s involvement in the growing unrest in Kazakhstan. Pashinyan, who dispatched 100...
WORLD
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
PROTESTS
AFP

Kazakhstan detains ex-security chief on suspicion of treason

Kazakhstan said Saturday its former security chief had been arrested for suspected treason during days of unrest, as Russia hit back at US criticism of its deployment of troops to the crisis-hit country. News of the detention of Karim Masimov, a former prime minister and longtime ally of Kazakhstan's ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, comes amid speculation of a power struggle in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation. The domestic intelligence agency, the National Security Committee (KNB), announced that Masimov had been detained on Thursday on suspicion of high treason. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sacked Masimov earlier this week after protests over rising fuel prices erupted into widespread violence, with dozens killed and government buildings in the largest city Almaty stormed and set ablaze.
WORLD
The Independent

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

Top Russian and U.S. officials held a working dinner in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with bilateral ties at a low ebb over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other Russian officials arrived in the evening for a meeting at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, diplomatic officials said. The luxury apartment overlooks Lake Geneva Ryabkov was meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her team.Earlier Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry...
POLITICS
Reuters

Bulgarian PM self-isolates after security meeting

SOFIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has gone into precautionary self-isolation after being in contact with the parliament speaker who tested positive for coronavirus, a government press official said on Tuesday. "The prime minister will be under quarantine as are the rules," the official said. The...
HEALTH

