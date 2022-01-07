ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest 'Girl of the Year' from dollmaker American Girl is making history

 5 days ago

Makers of American Girl dolls have made their latest move in racial representation. It's a fraught topic for toy companies who've struggled for years with criticism of the messages their products send. For example, is Barbie too thin or too blond?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. And do dolls look like...

PopSugar

Ida B. Wells Is the Latest Historical Black Icon to Be Turned Into a Barbie Doll

The latest Black historical figure to join the ranks of female icons who have been morphed into Barbie Dolls is Civil Rights activist Ida B. Wells. The late investigative journalist – who was also one of the original founders of the NAACP – dedicated her career to reporting on the racial injustices of African American people that occurred in the South during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
SOCIETY
Sand Hills Express

American Girl introduces Chinese-American doll

▶ Watch Video: American Girl introduces Chinese-American doll as its “Girl of the Year”. For more than 35 years, American Girl has been creating dolls that reflect the lives of real girls and this year, the company’s “Girl of the Year” gives representation to Asian-American girls. The new American Girl doll is Corinne Tan, a Chinese-American girl that comes from a blended family.
SOCIETY
Steve Inskeep
nny360.com

Meet Corrine Tan — American Girl’s first Chinese-American doll

Meet the newest American Girl: Her name is Corinne, she likes to ski, and she’s the only Chinese-American doll in the beloved brand’s roster. American Girl Brands, a subsidiary of Mattel, debuted Corinne Tan on Jan. 1 — just after the holiday season — in part a response to increased violence against Asian Americans.
SOCIETY
Business Wire

American Girl’s Newest Trailblazer Hits the Slopes— 2022 Girl of the Year Corinne Tan

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, kicked off the new year with the unveil of its 2022 Girl of the Year, Corinne Tan. Growing up with her Chinese American family in Aspen, Colorado, Corinne loves hitting the slopes, being a big sister, and training her new puppy to be a search-and-rescue dog. Although surefooted and brave on the mountain, Corinne must find her balance as she adjusts to her new blended family and the courage to speak up when faced with xenophobic comments. Through Corinne’s stories, young readers learn that home means being surrounded by the people they love and to be proud of who they are, while advocating for positive change. Further leaning into the power of family—in a Girl of the Year first—American Girl is also proud to introduce a 14½-inch companion doll of Corinne’s little sister, Gwynn™!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parents Magazine

American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year Has an Adorable Little Sister, Too

Welcome winter, hello 2022, and nice to meet you, Corinne Tan, the latest American Girl Girl of the Year! We're especially excited to find out that Corinne has a sister, Gwynn, an adorable 14-and-a-half-inch doll to go along with Corinne, who is the traditional 18-inch size. Each year, American Girl...
SKIING
