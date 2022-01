Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will offer a new brownie-inspired ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie. – Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. A brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a “delicious taste adventure” just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in the California Central Coast area and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO