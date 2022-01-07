ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DONE DEAL: Barrow sign Burnley defender Anthony Glennon

By Paul Vegas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarrow have signed Burnley defender Anthony Glennon on loan until the end of the season. The 22-year-old, who came through Liverpool's academy before joining the Clarets...

Tribal Football

Burnley determined to keep hold of Newcastle target Wood

Burnley are determined to keep hold of Chris Wood this month. The Sun says Burnley are ready to rebuff any bids for Wood from relegation rivals Newcastle this month. However Burnley are in a scrap of their own and believe Wood will be vital if they are to beat the drop.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley dumped out of FA Cup by Championship high-flyers Huddersfield

Matty Pearson was Burnley’s nemesis once again as his late header saw Huddersfield come from behind to dump the Premier League side out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Turf Moor.Pearson, whose extra-time goal gave Accrington Stanley a League Cup win over Burnley in 2016, headed in for the Championship club four minutes from time after Josh Koroma had cancelled out Jay Rodriguez’s first-half goal.It means the Terriers are into the fourth round for the first time since 2018, while relegation-threatened Burnley are left to wonder if this will again be a league fixture next season.The Clarets...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan will not get carried away after FA Cup win at Burnley

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan was keen to keep a lid on expectations after his side dumped sorry Burnley out of the FA Cup with a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Turf Moor.Matty Pearson headed home the winner four minutes from time after Josh Koroma had cancelled out Jay Rodriguez’s first-half strike to reward a fine second-half performance from the Championship side, who looked every bit a match for their struggling Premier League hosts.Huddersfield are now unbeaten in their last seven, a run which has pushed them into the play-off places, and a win away to top-flight opposition will fuel the optimism...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Anthony Glennon
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Elyounoussi delighted helping Southampton to FA Cup win

Moi Elyounoussi was delighted to help Southampton overcome FA Cup opponents Swansea City. The victory was hard to come by, with Saints playing well over half of the tie with a man less, but that made the outcome all the more satisfying, Elyounoussi revealed. Having scored himself in extra-time, to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Genoa sign Sturm Graz striker Kelvin Yeboah

Genoa have signed Italy U21 international striker Kelvin Yeboah. Yeboah is the nephew of former Leeds United striker Tony Yeboah. The 21-year-old was born in Ghana, but moved to Italy at the age of four and has two caps for Italy at U21 level. He joins Genoa from Sturm Graz.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte calls for reality from fans on trophy chances

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has called on fans to be realistic about their trophy chances. Spurs open their FA Cup campaign against Morecambe today. "In this moment for me it is very difficult to make promises to our fans because I like to tell the truth and be realistic," said Conte.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Eintracht Frankfurt winger Fabio Blanco

Barcelona have announced the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Fabio Blanco. The 17 year old winger has signed until 2024. Blanco came through at Valencia and signed for the German side on a free transfer last summer. Now he will be incorporated into Sergi Barjuan's Barça B side and has...
SOCCER
The Independent

Covid-hit Liverpool hoping Jurgen Klopp can return for Shrewsbury FA Cup clash

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled from his loan spell and was hoping to join a squad decimated by coronavirus, which had forced the club to shutdown first-team training earlier this week.When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive Covid-19 test, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool manager Klopp denies Thiago Alcantara out for season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Thiago Alcantara will return before the end of the season. The Spain midfielder has missed Liverpool's last three games with a hip problem. Asked if Thiago could be out until the end of the season, Klopp replied: "No, neither March nor [the] end of the season is in my mind.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​DONE DEAL: Nottingham Forest sign Toronto defender Laryea

Toronto FC have agreed to sell Canadian international defender Richie Laryea to Nottingham Forest. The Championship club are completing the signing immediately, with 27-year-old Laryea heading to England for the first time. The defender has earned 22 caps for Canada, while he has been with his boyhood club Toronto FC...
SOCCER
The Independent

National League side Boreham Wood knock AFC Wimbledon out of FA Cup

Tyrone Marsh and Adrian Clifton fired National League side Boreham Wood into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in their history.Marsh’s spectacular first-half goal and Clifton’s late strike, moments after coming off the bench, secured a 2-0 victory and one of the shocks of the third round against League One AFC Wimbledon.The Dons, who in their previous incarnation caused probably the biggest upset of them all when they beat Liverpool in the 1988 final, for once found themselves on the wrong end of a cup surprise.It was a memorable afternoon for Wood and their manager Luke Garrard,...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man City whiz Palmer wins praise from SWP and Dickov

Cole Palmer won praise from Manchester City heroes Paul Dickov and Shaun Wright Phillips after their FA Cup win at Swindon on Friday. Speaking to City's Matchday Live show, Dickov was full of praise for the 19-year-old. "I don't care what the competition is or who the opposition is –...
PREMIER LEAGUE

