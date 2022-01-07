ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Jon Cryer sues U.S. for records about his pacifist uncle

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Television and film actor Jon Cryer is suing a U.S. federal records agency to obtain records about an uncle and the pacifist group he worked for, according to a complaint filed on Friday in Washington, D.C., federal court.

Cryer, famous for his roles in the television comedy "Two and a Half Men" and the 1986 film "Pretty in Pink," filed the complaint against the National Archives and Records Administration, home to U.S. foundational documents including the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Cryer's lawsuit said the U.S. has not released certain records to him about his late uncle Peter Kiger, a staff member of a pacifist group called the War Resisters League.

Kiger, who died in 2019, refused to register for the Vietnam draft and was arrested dozens of times in the 1960s and 1970s, according to an obituary the group posted. The lawsuit said the FBI had at one time surveilled the War Resisters League.

An archives specialist said a search of files showed hundreds of FBI-related pages dating from 1965 to 1973, according to the lawsuit. The agency said it estimated it would take 39 months to complete its processing of records.

"Mr. Cryer is entitled to timely receipt of non-exempt copies of all records responsive to his" public records lawsuit, his lawyer, Mark Zaid, wrote in the complaint.

A representative from the archives said the agency could not comment on the pending litigation.

Zaid has long practiced in national security law in Washington, D.C., representing clients in disputes about security clearances, the First Amendment and public records.

Zaid told Reuters in an email on Friday that he and Cryer connected on Twitter a few years ago and became friends, sharing an interest in the late comic book artist Jack Kirby. Zaid said Cryer's request for records was driven by a desire to know more about his mother's brother.

"For her sake and mine we want the government to turn over their 660 pages of documents about a man whose legacy we wish to truly understand," Cryer said in a statement through his lawyer.

The case is Jon Cryer v. National Archives and Records Administration, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-00041.

For Cryer: Mark Zaid and Bradley Moss

For NARA: No immediate appearance

(UPDATE: This article was updated with comment from Jon Cryer.)

Brenton Sailor
3d ago

Conscientious objectors have been around since the beginning of time but we act like it's something new. No one should be forced to fight for something they don't believe in. Blind allegiance to a cause doesn't make a person more righteous especially if that cause involves killing someone.

Boss Briggs
2d ago

I'm trying to understand why did he wait until the uncle died to request this information. If he was so interested he could have done so while he was alive. Waste of a lawsuit & a news story

Ashley Eckhardt
2d ago

Having some military relatives myself I still disagree with you. That's like helping a friend rob a bank because they said so. There have been many times leaders have put citizens in the face of danger. While they sit back and play chess peoples families were torn apart. Just like abortion it's a choice. Our country is the land of free choice right? Then that's a constitutional block on the leadership end. Free speech is fine and dandy until someone has a reason to disagree with it.

