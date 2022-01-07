K-State reserve running back Price enters transfer portal

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska star setter Nicklin Hames is returning to the Huskers volleyball program for another year. The three-time team captain announced she will be play a fifth and final season with Nebraska, but she will take on a new position in 2022. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class, Kennedi Orr, is expected to be the Nebraska setter next season. Hames also announced she will be a graduate assistant in 2023.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO