LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travel woes continued at airports across the country. So far, as of Sunday, about 17 flights were delayed at LAX and 48 flights were canceled in or out of LAX. Meanwhile, thousands of flights were canceled last week nationwide because of bad weather and COVID-19 sick calls. It doesn’t appear conditions will improve soon. In fact, travel experts say it is likely that airlines will round the cancellation corner this month. Those who are traveling are urged to check with the airline ahead of time.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO