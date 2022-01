CHICAGO — A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two suburban Chicago banks in recent weeks. ANTONIO E. COLLINS has been charged with robbing a Chase Bank branch in Bolingbrook, Ill., on Dec. 21, 2021, and a BMO Harris Bank branch in Homewood, Ill., on Jan. 3, 2022. In each robbery, Collins handed the teller a handwritten note demanding money and stating that he would shoot people if the teller did not comply, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Collins made off with approximately $2,868 from the Chase robbery, and approximately $21,836 from the BMO Harris heist, the complaint states.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO