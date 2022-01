OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued six individuals in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo, in two separate events. The first rescue was initiated at approximately 7:15 p.m., Thursday, when Sector Dispatch notified El Centro Station of a 9-1-1 call, from two hikers stating they were lost. Agents were notified of the distress call and responded to the last known GPS coordinates provided by the hikers. At approximately 7:53 p.m., agents located a total of five hikers, two miles north of the California State Route 2. The hikers were found to be safe and did not require medical attention.

OCOTILLO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO