Fort Valley, GA

262 Month Prison Sentence for Repeat Felon Convicted in Meth Case, Apprehended Following Helicopter, K-9 Search

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MACON, Ga. – A Middle Georgia armed robbery parolee with fourteen prior felony convictions was sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in a case involving a multi-agency search for the escaped defendant, including the use of a helicopter and K-9 unit. Monterrius Digby 36, of Fort Valley,...

