262 Month Prison Sentence for Repeat Felon Convicted in Meth Case, Apprehended Following Helicopter, K-9 Search

EDINBURG, Texas –Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners work together to disrupt dangerous human smuggling efforts. On Jan. 7, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near the River Bend subdivision in Brownsville, Texas, observed multiple subjects running towards an awaiting white Mitsubishi Galant near Highway 281. As agents responded, the driver fled the area at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to yield and ultimately came to a stop when he crashed into a tree at the corner of 18th Street and Madison Street. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot leaving the empty vehicle behind. After a brief foot chase near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Central Boulevard, the driver was taken into Border Patrol custody. Simultaneously, agents at the originating location near the River Bend subdivision, apprehended the group of five migrants that attempted to enter the white Mitsubishi Galant. The driver was identified as a 20-year-old Mexican citizen with multiple arrests for human smuggling and prior removals from the United States.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO