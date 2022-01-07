Report: Arsenal And Newcastle Eyeing Up PSG's Gini Wijnaldum, As He Hopes For Premier League Move

According to reports Former, Former Liverpool player Guni Wijnaldum hoping to return to the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Newcastle battling for his signature.

PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is hoping to make his return to the Premier League this month, after am unsuccessful time at the Ligue 1 side.

The former Liverpool man has been in and out of the team for Mauricio Pochettino and seems to struggling to settle in the French capital.

Newcastle are already starting to show intent following their takeover. Having already brought in Kieran Trippier and Sven Lille's Sven Botman looking very possible.

Arsenal on the other hand, have been looking for a midfielder to add to their ever growing optimistic squad.

According to a reports, a source via Simon Dobson states that both Arsenal and Newcastle are looking the Dutch midfielder, with the London side looking more likely to make the transfer happen, likely to be a loan deal.

Altough the source hasn't been given, It's with LFCTR's knowledge that they are reliable.

Author Verdict

From what I know, I would keep an eye on Arsenal more so in this transfer. They need a midfielder and are looking for someone chea, but good enough to make it impact.

I also think, if it comes to it, Gini himself would choose Arsenal over his old club.

