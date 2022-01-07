ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Arsenal And Newcastle Eyeing Up PSG's Gini Wijnaldum, As He Hopes For Premier League Move

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

According to reports Former, Former Liverpool player Guni Wijnaldum hoping to return to the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Newcastle battling for his signature.

PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is hoping to make his return to the Premier League this month, after am unsuccessful time at the Ligue 1 side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBtce_0dfw8I5O00
(Photo by JustPicturesPlus/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)

The former Liverpool man has been in and out of the team for Mauricio Pochettino and seems to struggling to settle in the French capital.

Newcastle are already starting to show intent following their takeover. Having already brought in Kieran Trippier and Sven Lille's Sven Botman looking very possible.

Arsenal on the other hand, have been looking for a midfielder to add to their ever growing optimistic squad.

According to a reports, a source via Simon Dobson states that both Arsenal and Newcastle are looking the Dutch midfielder, with the London side looking more likely to make the transfer happen, likely to be a loan deal.

Altough the source hasn't been given, It's with LFCTR's knowledge that they are reliable.

Author Verdict

From what I know, I would keep an eye on Arsenal more so in this transfer. They need a midfielder and are looking for someone chea, but good enough to make it impact.

I also think, if it comes to it, Gini himself would choose Arsenal over his old club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Kieran Trippier
LFCTransferRoom

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Top Valued Player, With Manchester City's Phil Foden And Borussia Dortmund Pair Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham Making The Top Ten

According to a study, Real Madrid talent Vinicius Junior has been name has the most valued player in European's top five leagues. Other players to make the list are Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. European football is currently full of top talent and with the increase of financial...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Psg#The Premier League#French#Dutch#Chea
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

What James Milner Leaving Liverpool Could Look Like

Recent reports have suggested that when James Milner's contract expires at the end of the season, he will leave Liverpool. However, the 36-year-old is not expected to hang up his boots just yet and could potentially move to another Premier League team. Leeds, the former England international's first club, have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Leeds in FA Cup

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.Moyes named a strong Hammers side and they almost took the lead after just 10 minutes when Declan Rice’s cross from the byline was met with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Liverpool hoping Jurgen Klopp can return for Shrewsbury FA Cup clash

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled from his loan spell and was hoping to join a squad decimated by coronavirus, which had forced the club to shutdown first-team training earlier this week.When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive Covid-19 test, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
631
Followers
3K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy