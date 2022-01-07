Birth announcement: Rainy Dawn Wellen

Michael and Kayla Buchanan of Kit Carson are proud to announce the birth of their son, Everett Layton Buchanan, IV born on December 27, 2021 at 9:29 pm at the Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado with Dr. Forschner in attendance. The beautiful boy weighed in at 6 lbs. 14 oz. and measured 19.5 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Kathy Kregel and Rusty Paintin of Wild Horse, Colorado. Maternal great-grandparents include (the late) Joe Kregel and Eva Kregel of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado; and Sandy Paintin of Flagler, Colorado. Paternal grandparents are Butch and Jeanie Buchanan of Granada, Colorado and Rick Barrow and (the late) Brenda Barrow of Carlton, Colorado. Paternal great-grandparents (all deceased) are Leslie and Stella Carter of Granada, Colorado; and Everett and Anita Buchanan of Granada, Colorado. Baby Layton has a big sister, Ainsley Buchanan of Scott City, KS and an older brother Easton Buzzard of Kit Carson, Colorado.

KIT CARSON, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO