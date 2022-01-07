ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Birth announcement: Rainy Dawn Wellen

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 Oct. 1, 2021

Cover picture for the articleRainy Dawn Wellen was born Oct. 1, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius/Mercy Medical Center in Williston, N.D.,...

www.grandrapidsmn.com

sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcement: Evelyn Marie Fitzgerald

Evelyn Marie Fitzgerald was born on December 22, 2021, at 3:35 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She weighed 8 pounds, 2.7 ounces, and was 20.75 inches long at the time of her birth. She is welcomed into the world by proud parents Kayla and Adam Fitzgerald and grandparents...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcement: Conrad Carter Kennedy

Conrad Carter Kennedy was born December 7, 2021, at 8:02 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY. He weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces at the time of his birth. He is welcomed into the world by proud parents Stacy and Tyrel Kennedy. Congratulations!. Submit your...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
kiowacountyindependent.com

Birth Announcement: Jessie Nicole DeForest

Daniel and Tara DeForest of Lamar, Colorado are pleased to announce the birth of their second daughter. Jessie Nicole DeForest was born on December 2, 2021 at 9:07 am at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, Colorado weighing in at 8 lbs. even and was 21 inches in length. Dr. Rachel Niemet was the attending physician. Maternal grandparents are Rick and Carole Spady of Haswell, Colorado. Paternal grandparents include John and Connie DeForest of Bristol, Colorado. Little Jessie was welcomed home by big sister Logan.
LAMAR, CO
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcement: Huxtin Hayes Mandros

Huxtin Hayes Mandros was born on December 28, 2021, at 5:36 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY. He weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and was 20 inches long at the time of his birth. He is welcomed into the world by proud parents Alycia and...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcement: Kaysen Ryan Brown

Kaysen Ryan Brown was born December 21, 2021, at 1:05 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Kaysen was 5 pounds, 14 ounces, and 19 inches long at the time of his birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Kelsey and Stephen Brown. Congratulations!. Submit your recent...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
kiowacountyindependent.com

Birth Announcement: Sophia Jayne Weirich

Taylor and Jordan Weirich of Eads, Colorado are proud to announce the arrival of their first daughter, Sophia Jayne Weirich. The beautiful baby girl arrived on December 24, 2021 at 11:55 am at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medial Center with Dr. Smith as the attending birth. She weighed in at 6 lbs. 13.5 oz. and was 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Dick and Diana Sniff of Wiley, Colorado. Maternal great-grandparents include Virgina Sniff of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Amy Weirich of Eads, Colorado. Paternal great-grandparents are Dan and Jan Richards of Eads and Karen Krueger of Eads, Colorado. Baby Sophia was welcomed home by big brother Jacob.
EADS, CO
kiowacountyindependent.com

Birth Announcement: Everett Layton Buchanan, IV

Michael and Kayla Buchanan of Kit Carson are proud to announce the birth of their son, Everett Layton Buchanan, IV born on December 27, 2021 at 9:29 pm at the Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado with Dr. Forschner in attendance. The beautiful boy weighed in at 6 lbs. 14 oz. and measured 19.5 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Kathy Kregel and Rusty Paintin of Wild Horse, Colorado. Maternal great-grandparents include (the late) Joe Kregel and Eva Kregel of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado; and Sandy Paintin of Flagler, Colorado. Paternal grandparents are Butch and Jeanie Buchanan of Granada, Colorado and Rick Barrow and (the late) Brenda Barrow of Carlton, Colorado. Paternal great-grandparents (all deceased) are Leslie and Stella Carter of Granada, Colorado; and Everett and Anita Buchanan of Granada, Colorado. Baby Layton has a big sister, Ainsley Buchanan of Scott City, KS and an older brother Easton Buzzard of Kit Carson, Colorado.
KIT CARSON, CO
Hastings Star Gazette

Birth announcement: Jackson Thomas Raway

Connor and Alaina Raway announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Raway, born Dec. 7, weighing eight pounds, 13 ounces. Jackson is the grandson of Thomas and Sharon Raway of Hastings and Michael Schmidt and Tracy Blake of Hastings. Jackson has two older siblings, 8-year-old Jaiden Michael Raway and...
HASTINGS, MN
North Platte Telegraph

Birth announcements, Jan. 8

Alicia Salem and Brandon DeCent of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Willow Marie, born Jan. 5, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Elizabeth Inman of North Platte, Chad Salem of Oberlin, Kansas, Eva Zogg of Sutherland and Jack DeCent of Hershey. Great-grandparents are Deborah Inman of North Platte and Amanda McConnell of Sutherland.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
mymalonetelegram.com

Birth Announcements

A daughter, Scarlette Ann-Rose Monette was born on December 20, 2021 at 6:53 a.m., weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces, measuring 20 1/2 inches, to Jesse James Monette and Danelle Marie Snide-Monette of Churubusco, New York Grandparents Paul and Rose Snide and Beverly and Irving Monette. Scarlette joins siblings, Skylor Monette, Deonte Monette, Aiden Monette, Trent Snide, Haven Haselton and Rosalee Monette.
NEW YORK STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcements: Runa Brenee Fryer

Runa Brenee Fryer was born on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 3:29 p.m.. Runa is her parents warrior princess making her appearance exactly one month early and weighing 5 lbs., 14 oz, measuring 19-inches long and ready to conquer the world. She was born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

