LATEST UPDATES: Biden, First Lady tour areas ravaged by Marshall Fire

President Joe Biden arrived in Colorado this afternoon to tour areas ravaged by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, where two people remained unaccounted for and roughly 35,000 residents fled their homes to evade the destruction.

Gov. Jared Polis had asked the president last week to visit the state. Before departing the White House, Biden described the destruction as “god-awful.”

Update #8:

Biden, who surveyed the Marshall fire’s devastation in Boulder County, vowed to do everything in his power to help Coloradans who have lost their homes or businesses and displaced.

“We’re here with you,” he said from Louisville. “We’re not going to go away.”

“The whole nation is thinking about you,” Biden added.

The president noted the ferocity of the fire, lamenting how whole neighborhoods that stood one day had completely burned down the next.

The president committed his administration to helping individuals, families and businesses rebuild, including navigating the complexities of accessing insurance.

He praised the “incredible courage and resolve” not just of firefighters but also of the residents who braved the danger and so many others who offered help.

He recounted the story of an individual who turned the water valve on to ensure there’s enough water pressure for the firefighters.

“It’s as devastating as it looks on television,” Biden said of the damage, adding nothing is more frightening than a fire.

Jill Biden also spoke briefly, echoing the heartache of losing pets.

“We know you’re strong. You will rebuild,” she said.

Update #7: In a few minutes, Biden is expected to give remarks about his administration's response to wildfires.

Update #6: The president and his entourage arrived at the Louisville Recreation & Senior Center, where the president is expected to give brief remarks. Throngs of people looked on along the route just outside the Center; one woman is holding a Colorado state flag.

Update #5: Polis, U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse moved along the tour with Biden and the First Lady, stopping to talk to neighborhood residents.

The president hugged a woman before she turned to explain the debris behind them, which included the remnants of a foundation of a house and a burned-out car in what appeared to be a driveway.

At the next stop, Jill Biden hugged another woman while a man told the president, “We’ll get through this.”

Toward the end of the tour, Biden, the First Lady and Colorado officials stopped to speak and shake hands with a group of 10 fire and rescue officials. Biden gave the officials each a Challenge Coin.

They moved on to another group of families and spoke to them. Jill Biden hugged a man who told her, “We lost everything,” as the president spoke to another couple. The man told the First Lady, “We’re lucky to have a lot of great friends.”

The president walked over and then hugged the man his wife had just embraced.

“I’m not even properly dressed because this is all I have,” the man said to Biden, gesturing to his shorts.

“We definitely need help,” the man’s son told the president.

Biden leaned over at one point to pet a very happy golden retriever.

Update #3 The president's motorcade arrived at Harper Lake at 3:14 p.m. Ravaged by the fire, the neighborhood was filled with snow-covered charred remains of homes, dead trees and burned-out cars. A few climate protesters waved a banner that read "Code Red." Otherwise, it was a quiet ride.

Local officials, including Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle and Chief John Wilson of Louisville Fire Protection District greeted them. The president spoke to the fire chief and sheriff before walking along the road to survey the damage from the Marshall Fire. He is speaking to families who were affected by the fire as he continues his tour.

Update #2:The president and his entourage arrived in Louisville shortly before 3 p.m.

Update #1: Air Force One arrived this afternoon after a bumpy landing, and both the president and First Lady deplaned shortly thereafter. Jill Biden changed into snow boots.

The Colorado Politics, Associated Press and White House Pool contributed to this article.