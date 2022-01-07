ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Whistleblower concerned spree killer created "perfect storm" of right-wing terrorism with writings

By Carol McKinley, Julia Cardi The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6Ytp_0dfw6zFB00
Mourners gather at a candle-filled memorial for slain artist and activist Alicia Cardenas, the owner of Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing, who was killed in a shooting spree that left five victims dead the previous night, as on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

The man who killed five people in a shooting rampage Dec. 27 cut all ties with friends and sold his possessions, was trying to recruit people who follow him into a war on American soil, bragged about having flamethrowers and other weapons, and wanted to take down an apartment building.

This is all according to internal documents from the Denver Police obtained by The Denver Gazette, which outline a letter of warning sent to them by a man in Germany who had been following McLeod's movements at the end of 2020.

Police records revealed that law enforcement received an eight-page letter from a whistleblower in Germany a little over a year to the day that Lyndon McLeod went on attack in Denver and Lakewood.

Andre Thiele of Wolfsburg, Germany, detailed why he was alarmed by some of McLeod's writings in his Sanction Tribe channel on the messaging platform Telegram from Nov. to Dec. 2020. Among McLeod's posts were "War is coming," "Pain demands a response," "But those consequences are coming. 3...2..." and "God, the great mathemetician, wants endless-if punctuated-war. And all this hippy peace and forgiveness talk is wicked in my opinion."

“Though the book is not political per se, it could be read as a extremist right-wing manifesto and a terrorist prophecy,” Thiele wrote.

“He has a motive, he has the means, and he has put a target date on his ‘project’, which makes it a sick, but effective plan.”

Thiele told The Denver Gazette he hoped for law enforcement to look closely at what he had discovered and come to an educated decision about what to make of it. He said he is disappointed Denver police didn’t take more action, but doesn’t have animosity toward the department about it.

“I knew that the facts I could provide were thin and circumstantial and that my prediction at that point in time was nothing but a hunch. Yes, I am disappointed, that Denver PD did not take action - but I understand that what I offered just wasn‘t enough,” he said.

“I have no hard feelings towards DPD. Hopefully one day we will have better ways of spotting potential killers - but we are not there yet.”

Thiele prefaced his letter to Denver police saying that there was a 90% chance that McLeod was just a “petty thug, who talks too much,” but that there was a 10% chance McLeod had "created the perfect storm of right-wing terrorism."

Police said in a statement to The Denver Gazette they did not find sufficient evidence for criminal charges or a legal basis for monitoring McLeod at the time. But the department is reviewing its investigation, police confirmed.

“DPD is reviewing the January 2021 investigation as part of our overall investigation into the homicide/shooting incidents in Denver, so we are unable to provide additional comment on the tip or investigative process at this time.”

Thiele described McLeod’s followers as a “tribe.”

Also included the police documents were the interactions they'd had with McLeod when he lived in Denver, including a May 2015 domestic violence incident and two traffic accidents. For one, he received a citation for careless driving in June 2015.

He sued Valerie Degroot in 2014 over a crash in November 2012 on North Bryant Street in Denver. She told The Denver Gazette she was a teenager at the time, and had just gotten her driver’s license. Degroot said the accident was her fault and McLeod was angry and yelling at the scene of the crash, but otherwise seemed like he had not been seriously hurt.

He claimed in the lawsuit he suffered injuries and lost work because of the crash, but Degroot said he dropped the case when he was pressed to produce evidence and realized her father had money to fight the litigation.

“I just kind of thought he was a creep who was trying to take advantage of the mistake I made,” she said, adding she remembers “thinking it was really weird that [McLeod] was trying to sue” a teenager.

Thiele wrote the Denver police that McLeod was target practicing with assault weapons, stealing money from people he was living with in Memphis, Tenn., and was attempting to have relationships with underaged girls, specifically by using a single mother he was dating who had a young daughter.

The gunman's million-page book trilogy, Sanction, also worried Thiele, who warned police that it was a terrorist manifesto McLeod was using to start a war.

“Collapse MUST COME [sic] regardless of the details. All politics is pointless and to even think it matters who is president (or what policies are enacted) is to miss the point. War is coming just as forest fires come,” he wrote in Telegram, according to an excerpt from police documents.

McLeod published his books under a pseudonym, Roman McClay, but uses a title character that shares his name. Denver Gazette news partner 9News previously reported one of the books describes the title character killing a man named Michael Swinyard in an apartment building on Williams Street by Cheesman Park.

A 67-year-old man named Michael Swinyard was among the rampage’s victims, and he was killed at an apartment building on Williams Street bordering the park.

Another book included a passage about the main character walking into a tattoo shop on Sixth Avenue in Denver and killing a woman, according to the TV station. Police say McLeod killed Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado at the Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway, which Cardenas owned.

Amazon removed the books the same week as the shooting rampage.

Thiele’s letter to police lists four Twitter accounts allegedly linked to McLeod. The names on two of them use the Roman McClay pseudonym. The two accounts still active have not tweeted since 2020.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Accused gunman's writings previewed 2 killings in Denver metro shooting spree

The man accused of killing five people in the metro area Monday published a trilogy of books detailing similar slayings as part of an extensive, pseudonymous online presence. Police say Lyndon J. McLeod killed five people and injured two more in a shooting rampage across Denver and Lakewood on Monday night. At least two of those shootings were described, in detail, in books written at least two years ago by McLeod under the pseudonym Roman McClay.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Wing Terrorism#Shooting#Forest Fires#Spree Killer#American#The Denver Police#Sanction Tribe#Denver Pd
iheart.com

Shooting Champion, 19, Dies In Shooting Accident

A recent junior world champion skeet shooter has died after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach. Ghilli was reportedly transported to the hospital and given an emergency operation after suffering from internal bleeding in the accident, which took place while hunting with friends in the woods at Montecantini Val di Cecina.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
Bossip

Blue Bloodlust? Witnesses Say Plainclothes New Jersey Officer Gunned Down Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight While His Hands Were Sky-High

Not even the spirit of the holidays can keep a cop from killing a Black man under dubious circumstances and taking him away from his family and loved ones. Sadly, 25-year-old Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight has become yet another victim of what witnesses say is nothing but blue bloodlust. Our family over at NewsOne is reporting on the incident that took place on December 29, 2021 just days before we rang in a new year. A Paterson, New Jersey witness named Duke Snider told NorthJersey.com that McKnight was murdered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

62-Year-Old Stabbed In The Back Of The Neck In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed in North Philadelphia. This happened around 4:32 p.m. Sunday. The department said the man was stabbed once in the back of the neck. The initial report came from the corner of North 26th and West Cambria Streets. Investigators are trying to figure out where the stabbing originally happened. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Beaconsfield: Man has chunk of nose bitten off at service station

A "chunk" of a man's nose has been bitten off in an attack at a service station. The 20-year-old was outside the entrance to Beaconsfield Services on the M40 when the incident happened at about 04:30 GMT on 19 December. A man, aged 20, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy