No Evidence That Daily Thiamine Treatment Effectively Reduces Symptoms of Fatigue Among Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Polycythemia can be caused by polycythemia vera, a type of blood cancer that results when bone marrow makes too many red blood cells. Polycythemia (also called polyglobulia) is a disease in which the hematocrit level (volume of red blood cells) and hemoglobin concentration are raised in the peripheral blood. This may be because of an increase in the number of red blood cells or a decrease in plasma volume. This causes blood thickening and slows blood flow, which can lead to serious problems. Treatment of polycythemia includes treating any underlying conditions, if possible, and bringing down blood cell levels.

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO