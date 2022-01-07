ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart

What’s new for 2022?

johnstonsunrise.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo here we are, another year gone. For me the year brought lots of confusion. Just when I thought were coming out of the pandemic, it circled back. I really believed herd immunity would happen as myself and most of my friends got vaccinated. Then it changed to also adding a...

johnstonsunrise.net

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

How to download your Massachusetts digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination

BOSTON — Starting Monday, Massachusetts residents can request digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations for use at any business or venue that may require the information. The tool unveiled Monday is part of a system, called SMART Health Card, which is already used by California, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and several other states. It is also connected to major pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Animal Talk - Millie

Meet Miss Millie, she is dreaming of warm comfy bed in a loving home! If you have been looking to adopt a sweet, loyal companion then Millie is your girl! She's about seven years old and does not belong living in a shelter! Millie is sweet and has that wiggly butt when she's happy! She is best suited as an only pet. If you've been in search of a new best friend well here is your chance to start the new year off right, adopt Millie! Please contact Warwick Animal Shelter at 401-468-4377, they are located at 101 Arthur W Devine Blvd Warwick, RI. They are currently showing animals by appointment only so be sure to call first. Let's help Millie's new year be her best year yet!
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Give me some chocolate and fill my tank

New Year’s Eve went off without a hitch. It was a quiet introduction to 2022 and the actual holiday DAY was quiet and low key. While watching the entire 2013 season of Below Deck, additional New Year’s resolutions came to mind. Like many people, I love chocolate. My...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Restaurants#Food Truck
CBS Minnesota

Some Children Developing Croup After Contracting Omicron

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Hospitalizations in kids are at their highest level in the pandemic. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the increase in hospitalizations has particularly been seen in kids from infant to 4 years old. Doctors are seeing that age group coming in with croup after contracting the Omicron variant. Katrina Hull is a mother and an ICU nurse. “You know, I’m used to emergencies. It’s different when it’s your own child,” Hull said. She recognized the distinct barking cough from her 2 year old son Bryce last Thursday as croup. They monitored his symptoms at home,...
KIDS
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
johnstonsunrise.net

LETTER: 'This has been a very difficult and trying time for all'

I am the owner and pharmacist at Atwood Pharmacy. We are also a new business and family owned. My wife and I are both pharmacists and have been working on the front lines since the start of the pandemic. Since opening in Johnston 6 months ago, we have gotten to meet many of you from the community and are very grateful for your ongoing support.
JOHNSTON, RI
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Adapting to the virus

Just as the start of the new year provides individuals an opportunity for a fresh start, the omicron variant of COVID-19 should encourage public and health officials to rethink how our nation and our communities battle this disease from now on. The hope for eradicating COVID is gone. We must find ways to manage the disease, to protect the vulnerable and to live with the virus in the safest, ...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
alabamanews.net

What Are Your 2022 New Year’s Resolutions?

A new year brings forth many plans for the future. One time honored tradition is making New Year’s resolutions. People have been doing this tradition since the holiday began. Since most people say a new year gives the opportunity to create a new you, we went around the River...
LIFESTYLE
wtoc.com

What are your New Year’s Resolutions?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Well, it’s officially 2022. As the calendar changed over the weekend many people began making plans to do some changing of their own. We first met Savannah resident Virgil Coleman who doesn’t typically make a New Year’s Resolution but this year, “my New Year’s Resolution is to work on my health.”
SAVANNAH, GA
WCAX

Tips on what to serve this New Year’s Eve

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re finalizing plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations large or small, it’s time to start thinking about what to serve your guests. Healthy Living is offering advice to shoppers looking for some lighter options. They recommend red wines to pair with foods,...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy