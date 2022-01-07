What’s new for 2022?

Meet Miss Millie, she is dreaming of warm comfy bed in a loving home! If you have been looking to adopt a sweet, loyal companion then Millie is your girl! She's about seven years old and does not belong living in a shelter! Millie is sweet and has that wiggly butt when she's happy! She is best suited as an only pet. If you've been in search of a new best friend well here is your chance to start the new year off right, adopt Millie! Please contact Warwick Animal Shelter at 401-468-4377, they are located at 101 Arthur W Devine Blvd Warwick, RI. They are currently showing animals by appointment only so be sure to call first. Let's help Millie's new year be her best year yet!

WARWICK, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO