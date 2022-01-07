ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heralded Penn State strength coach Dwight Galt announces retirement

By Derek Levarse
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Penn State strength coach Dwight Galt, who helped mold players like Saquon Barkley into stars, announced his retirement Friday, leaving the Nittany Lions without one of their most important staffers. Abby Drey | AP file photo, Centre Daily Times

James Franklin already lost two coordinators, a right-hand man on his staff and several high profile players in the past month.

But it’s Friday’s departure that may be the hardest for the Penn State coach to replace.

Renowned strength coach Dwight Galt, credited with developing dozens of college stars and preparing them for the NFL, announced his retirement, leaving the Nittany Lions with a sizable hole to fill.

Galt worked with Franklin going back to his days as a coordinator at Maryland and served as his strength coach for all of his 11 seasons as a head coach at Vanderbilt and Penn State.

“Today is bittersweet as we congratulate Dwight Galt on his retirement after a tremendous career of service, influence and impact,” Franklin said through the school. “In the 22-plus years I have known Deege, he has been a mentor to countless student-athletes and staff. The last 11 years, he has been a keystone of our staff and my right-hand man.

“As good of a coach as Deege is, he is an even better man, and he has been a father figure to so many of our guys throughout our time together. I will miss our talks and walks but know he is only a phone call away.

“We wish Deege and his wife, Jan, nothing but the best in retirement as they spend more time with their family after 38 years of sacrifice. Congrats on your retirement, Deege, and thank you!”

It could be argued that Galt was one of the single most valuable people in the program thanks to his track record of improving players’ strength and speed, with the numbers to back it up annually at the NFL combine. That history was also a major selling point to high-profile recruits that helped set Penn State apart from some other programs.

And it wasn’t just stars like recent first-round picks Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh. Several players boosted their draft stock beyond all expectation. One example was Troy Apke, a speedy safety who was only a full-time starter for one season. But when he showed up at the combine to run, his numbers were so impressive that he leaped up draft boards, ultimately going in the fourth round.

Penn State players have consistently appeared on national reporter Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” highlighting the top athletes in the country. Linebacker Brandon Smith and safety Jaquan Brisker both made the 2021 edition and both are headed into the draft with a chance to impress scouts at the combine in March.

Galt’s wide-reaching impact was quickly evident as news of his retirement spread. Dozens of current and former players reached out to offer their well wishes.

That included former Wyoming Valley West star Eugene Lewis, who remains a standout receiver in the CFL and was trained by Galt in 2014 and 2015 while playing at Penn State.

“One of the most genuine men I ever (met) and had the opportunity to work with for a couple years,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “Helped me get better. Congrats coach Deege. Well deserved and thank you for always having my back.”

As Franklin begins a new contract at Penn State heading into his ninth season at the helm, he will be without some of his closest and most trusted colleagues in 2022.

Aside from Galt, Franklin will be without long-time assistant Brent Pry, who took the head coaching job at Virginia Tech and also hired away long-time Lions director of football operations Michael Hazel.

All three men worked closely with Franklin since before he arrived in Happy Valley in 2014.

Penn State is also in the midst of major renovations to its Lasch Building headquarters, which most prominently includes a long-needed expansion of the weight room.

Future Lions play today

Penn State’s newly inked recruiting class will get some time in the spotlight today, as four incoming freshmen will play in the All-American Bowl set for 1 p.m. on NBC.

That includes some of the Lions highest-rated members of the class as quarterback Drew Allar, running back Nick Singleton, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and linebacker Keon Wylie will all be in action.

At least one service rated Allar and Singleton as the No. 1 recruits in the country at their respective positions. Both are set to head from the game in San Antonio to State College as early enrollees for the new semester.

On Friday night, Singleton was named the All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year, adding another national honor to his trophy case. The Governor Mifflin star was also named Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

