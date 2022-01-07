ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares of Cisco up 12% since December 1st

By CNBC on Peacock
 3 days ago

MarketWatch

Nasdaq ekes out gain to post biggest intraday rebound since February 2020

Stocks ended mostly lower but well off session lows Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erasing its early plunge to eke out a small gain. The Nasdaq finished with a gain of around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, near 14,943, according to preliminary figures, after falling as much as 2.7% at its session low. The reversal marked the index's biggest intraday comeback since Feb. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 163 points, or 0.4%, near 36,069 after dropping by around 592 points at its low. The S&P 500 closed with a loss of around 7 points, or 0.1%, near 4,670.
CNBC

Cramer says tech stocks could bottom one day after Nasdaq's nosedive

CNBC's Jim Cramer said tech stocks could bottom Thursday, one day after the Nasdaq plunged. The "Mad Money" host said he's glad there's so much negativity because as a stock picker, there are many names on sale. Speaking early Thursday morning, Cramer said he was encouraged by the Nasdaq's premarket...
Tyler Mathisen
Carter Worth
MarketWatch

Nike, Visa share losses lead Dow's 450-point fall

Dragged down by losses for shares of Nike and Visa, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Monday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 456 points (1.3%) lower, as shares of Nike (NKE) and Visa (V) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Nike's shares have declined $7.27, or 4.6%, while those of Visa are off $6.66, or 3.1%, combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Boeing (BA) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Home Depot (HD) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 1.21% to $2,773.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $245.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $314.27 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) sank 0.22% to $539.85 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's seventh consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $161.14 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 1.12% to $328.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.26 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
