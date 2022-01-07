ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...

