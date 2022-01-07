ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damon Wayans Jr. reportedly producing a female-driven reboot of ‘The Honeymooners’

Cover picture for the articleDeadline reports that Damon Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment are producing a "reimagining" of the classic family comedy The Honeymooners -- with "a bold, female-driven" twist. CBS Studios is producing the...

Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
Variety

Jeff Garlin Exits ‘The Goldbergs’ After HR Investigation of On-Set Behavior

Actor Jeff Garlin will not return to ABC’s comedy series “The Goldbergs” following a string of misconduct allegations against the actor and an HR investigation into his on-set behavior. Two sources close to the production confirmed to Variety that it was a mutual decision that Garlin would not return to “The Goldbergs.” Garlin has been one of the most prominent stars of “The Goldbergs” since the series premiered in 2013. Reports indicate that Garlin will not complete his work on the remainder of the production of the show’s ninth season. His termination is effective immediately. It remains uncertain how the show will explain...
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
The Hollywood Reporter

Dick Carson, Emmy-Winning Director and Brother of Johnny Carson, Dies at 92

Dick Carson, the five-time Emmy-winning director who helmed installments of The Merv Griffin Show, Wheel of Fortune and, for his older brother, Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show, has died. He was 92. Carson died Dec. 19 at his home in Studio City after a brief illness, his family announced. Dick Carson moved from Los Angeles to New York to direct The Tonight Show soon after Johnny had informed him that he had been hired to succeed Jack Paar on the NBC late-night program in 1962. With Johnny unable to take over the show for months because he was under contract at ABC, Dick...
News4Jax.com

Co-stars, friends and fans react to unexpected death of iconic comedian Bob Saget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Co-stars, friends and fans are pouring out condolences and tributes after the unexpected death of Bob Saget on Sunday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office broke the news to the world that the 65-year-old actor, known as America’s Dad, was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room Sunday after 4 p.m. Foul play nor drug-use is immediately suspected in the manner of death. The medical examiner will determine the official cause.
Page Six

Bob Saget found dead at 65

Beloved comedian and “Full House” star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, officials said Sunday. The actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the...
Primetimer

John Bowman dies: Martin co-creator and SNL Emmy winner was 64

A former editor at The Harvard Lampoon, Bowman went from junior executive at PepsiCo to writer on Saturday Night Live, joining the show in 1988 and sharing an Emmy in 1989 for writing with big names including Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. In 1990, he was one of the first white writers hired on In Living Color -- creator Keenan Ivory Wayans promoted him to head writer within a year. In 1992, Bowman, Martin Lawrence and Topper Carew created Martin, the Fox sitcom starring Lawrence as a Detroit DJ that lasted for five seasons. “John understood my vision,” Lawrence said in a statement. “There wasn’t anything too big or too small that could faze him, which made working together a great experience.” Fellow Martin star Tisha Campbell added: “John Bowman was one of the sweetest and kindest producers I’ve worked with. I remember the first time I ad-libbed on the show, and I ran to John saying, ‘I have a pitch.’ He was so encouraging. He pushed me to be fearless when it came to comedy. I’m so forever grateful.” Bowman's credits also include It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Murphy Brown and The Hughleys. Bowman also played a leading role in the 2007-2008 writers' strike.
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
Variety

Dwayne Hickman, Actor and Star of ‘The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,’ Dies at 87

Dwayne Bernard Hickman, an actor, producer and television director best known for his starring role in the 1950s and ’60s sitcom “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” died of complications related to Parkinson’s disease on Sunday. He was 87 years old. Hickman’s death was confirmed to Variety by the actor’s public relations head Harlan Boll. Born on May 18, 1934 in Los Angeles, Calif., Hickman began screen acting at a young age with appearances in “The Boy With the Green Hair” and 1940’s “The Grapes of Wrath.” As a teenager, he starred as Chuck MacDonald in “The Bob Cummings Show,” acting alongside the...
Variety

Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ Star and Comedian, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, a stand-up comedian and actor beloved for his role as Danny Tanner on the 1990s sitcom “Full House,” died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla., police confirmed to Variety. He was 65. Shortly after 4 p.m., police officers responded to a man-down call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel and discovered Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Variety. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not have any information on a cause of death, and detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug...
TMZ.com

Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
Tennessee Tribune

ABC Debuts Show About Famous Black Women

ABC (locally WRKN-2) will debut next week a new show that spotlights vital and important Black women, some well known and others that haven’t gotten their just due. “Women Of The Movement” debuts Jan. 6, and the first subject is a woman whose tragic and horrible loss provided a national boost to the Civil Rights Movement. Mamie Till Mobley’s son Emmett was brutally murdered and tortured in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Till Mobley decided to have her son’s casket remain open at his funeral, allowing the world to see first hand the viciousness and brutality of overt racism.
