2022 is shaping up to be an incredible year for video games. 2020 and 2021 were quite a struggle for several industries. For the video game industry, we saw several studios resort to working remotely, which ultimately caused several projects to get pushed back. Fortunately, that just made 2022 a year filled with some truly incredible games. We can’t wait to try some of these titles out, but if you’re looking for some games to keep a tab on then, we have you covered. In this list, we have the best new third-person video games you’ll want to check out this year. With that said, you’ll want to check back on this page as we’ll continue to update it throughout this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO