Evansville, IN

#BettyWhiteChallenge -Evansville Area Rescues to Donate to in Her Honor

By Melissa Awesome
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 ended with the legendary actress, Betty White passing away. At 99 years old Betty had a career that spanned many decades, with many accolades. While Betty White was well known for being "America's grandma" and a beloved actress, behind the scenes Betty was a huge animal advocate who worked hard...

newstalk1280.com

