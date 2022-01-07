ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess Catherine planning birthday celebrations for upcoming 40th

By Celebretainment
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly planning a “celebration” for her 40th birthday on Sunday (09.01.22). The Duchess is set to reach the milestone age this weekend, and a royal expert has suggested she could be set for a celebration to mark the occasion – although it won’t be a “big...

