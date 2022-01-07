ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soluna Holdings Inc - 9% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A declares $0.1875 dividend

By Pranav Ghumatkar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoluna Holdings Inc - 9% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (NASDAQ:SLNHP) declares $0.1875/share...

The Press

B. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) has declared cash dividends on its 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYP) and its 7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYL) (collectively, the "Preferred Stock"), each series of which is represented by depositary shares. Each depositary share represents 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the respective Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share.
Kinder Morgan: Disappointingly Low Dividend Growth But Still Significantly Undervalued

It was rather lackluster to see Kinder Morgan once again flag disappointingly low dividend growth for 2022 at a meager sub-3%. After the dividend growth of Kinder Morgan (KMI) slowed dramatically during early 2020 following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic many investors, myself included, were hoping and expecting it to accelerate in 2022, as my previous article discussed. Sadly their preliminary guidance for 2022 sees this disappointingly low dividend growth continuing but thankfully their shares are still significantly undervalued even it never accelerates in the future.
My Portfolio December And EOY Update - Dividends Increased But Total Return Is Subpar

I underperformed the S&P500 this year. The year has come to an end and what a year it has been for investors. The S&P500 returned over 25% this year and hopefully, 2022 will bring us more of that. As for December, it was a decent month for my portfolio, in an underwhelming year for my portfolio and I hope that 2022 will bring higher returns for me. During the last month of the year, I made 5 purchases and did not sell anything.
Netsreit prices upsized stock offering at $22.25

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) has priced a upsized public offering of 9M shares of its common stock at $22.25/share in connection with the forward sale agreements (from 8M). Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.35M shares. The Company has entered into forward sale agreements with affiliates of BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities...
Golub Capital announces $867.7M in new middle-market originations in Q1

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) has originated $867.7M in new middle-market investment commitments during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Out of which ~88% of the new middle-market investment commitments were one stop loans, 4% were senior secured loans and 8% were equity and other securities. Of the new middle-market...
Nokia expects to exceed FY2021 outlook

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) expects FY2021 net sales of ~€22.2B vs. previous guidance of €21.7B to €22.7B; comparable operating margin rate to be between 12.4% to 12.6% vs. prior outlook of 10% to 12%; Free cash flow to be positive; Comparable ROIC to be 17% to 21%. Comparable operating...
Ellington Financial makes equity investment in Sheridan Capital

Sheridan Capital, LLC and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) jointly announced a strategic partnership whereby latter made an equity investment in former, an industry leader in originating commercial real estate bridge loans. Laurence Penn, CEO and President of Ellington Financial, stated, "We have been investing with the principals of Sheridan Capital for...
R1 RCM acquires Cloudmed in all stock deal valued at ~$4.1B

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) +3.5% premarket on acquiring Cloudmed, a Revenue Intelligence solutions for healthcare providers, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.1B, including $857M of net debt, based on R1’s closing stock price on January 7, 2022. Cloudmed serves more than 400 of the largest health systems in...
Equity Funds Post Sixth Quarterly Gain In Seven For Q4, With An Average 4.73% Return

For Q4 2021, equity funds and ETFs (+4.73% on average) posted their sixth quarterly gain in seven. Despite a rise in the coronavirus Omicron variant during the month, increasing geopolitical concerns from Russia and China, inflationary worries, and a less dovish Federal Reserve Board, mutual funds posted their sixth quarterly plus-side return in seven in Q4. For Q4 2021, the average equity fund posted a 4.73% gain, with Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in four. For December, the average equity fund rose 3.44% - its second month of plus-side returns in three. And for 2021, the average mutual fund returned its strongest one-year return since 2019, returning a handsome 17.03% - its third consecutive year of posting double-digit returns.
