Los Angeles, CA

Penelope Cruz praises Salma Hayek for letting her stay with her after her move to LA

By Celebretainment
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenelope Cruz has praised Salma Hayek for giving her a place to stay when she first moved to Los Angeles. The 47-year-old actress has looked back on her years-long friendship with Salma, as she said the fellow Hollywood star was kind enough to picked her up from the airport when she...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

