A new generation of homebuyers is using new ways of financing a down payment: cashing out cryptocurrency profits. One in nine, or 11.6%, first-time homebuyers said last quarter that they sold cryptocurrency to help pay for their down payment, according to a survey by real estate company Redfin, almost as much as those who said they used a cash gift from family (12%) and more than those who pulled money early from retirement funds (10%).

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO