AFR 1-7-2022 Hour 2 | The Riot Radio Hour w/Ryan Theriot

1045espn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn hour two of After Further Review, Matt is joined by Ryan Theriot for the...

1045espn.com

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
SPORTS
1045espn.com

Sports Shorts with Ronnie Rantz 1-8-21 HOUR ONE

Sports Shorts is live from the Stadium Sports Bar at the L’Auberge Casino and Resort. The guys open the show talking Georgia vs Alabama in the National Championship Game. Next up, NFL week 18 matchup talk and previewing playoff storyline. Closing out Hour One, the guys talk LSU WBB’s...
NFL
1045espn.com

Hold The Rope with Skip and Cano 1-9-22 HOUR TWO

Justin Vincent joins Cano and TK to recap the Texas Bowl and the 21/22 season for LSU. The crew preview the UGA vs Bama matchup and which players could change the game. Finally, Odds and Ends as the guys talk stories from all around the world of sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1045espn.com

Football Sunday HOUR ONE 1-9-22

Kicking off the protentional final show of Football Sunday, Jimmy and Rohan with NFL week 19. Next, thoughts on Will Wades LSU basketball. Wrapping up HOUR ONE, Jimmy and Rohan with playoff chances for the NFL.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

“It’s just a blessing” — Trevell Mullen highlights Broward stars at All-American Bowl

Taking a trip to San Antonio for the All-American Bowl is not a new experience for Trevell Mullen. The Coconut Creek senior went to the Alamodome to watch an older brother, Trayvon, play in the Army All-American Bowl in 2016. He made the trip again in 2019 when another brother, Tiawan, played in the 2019 game. Saturday was Trevell’s turn. The Cougars star was one of three Broward County ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

