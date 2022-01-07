AFR 1-7-2022 Hour 2 | The Riot Radio Hour w/Ryan Theriot

Taking a trip to San Antonio for the All-American Bowl is not a new experience for Trevell Mullen. The Coconut Creek senior went to the Alamodome to watch an older brother, Trayvon, play in the Army All-American Bowl in 2016. He made the trip again in 2019 when another brother, Tiawan, played in the 2019 game. Saturday was Trevell’s turn. The Cougars star was one of three Broward County ...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO