COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the chance of freezing rain Saturday.

The advisory, which covers Boone County and areas east and north of the county , is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch is possible with wind gusts of 35 mph, according to the advisory.

The City of Columbia says it will bring in a crew Saturday morning in case roads get icy.

A 17-person Columbia Public Works crew will report at 6 a.m. Saturday to apply treatment to first- and second-priority routes, according to a news release.

The low temperature is expected to bottom out at about 20 degrees in Columbia, with a chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to National Weather Service forecasts . Temperatures will rise above freezing by the afternoon.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack weather team expects the greatest chances of slick roads to happen late morning but to quickly subside as temperatures rise and wind helps dry off the road . Some flurries are possible Sunday morning.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for areas of Central Missouri west and south of Columbia and Cole County.

The post Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Central Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS .