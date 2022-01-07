ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Central Missouri

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Y2ia_0dfvptjo00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the chance of freezing rain Saturday.

The advisory, which covers Boone County and areas east and north of the county , is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch is possible with wind gusts of 35 mph, according to the advisory.

The City of Columbia says it will bring in a crew Saturday morning in case roads get icy.

A 17-person Columbia Public Works crew will report at 6 a.m. Saturday to apply treatment to first- and second-priority routes, according to a news release.

The low temperature is expected to bottom out at about 20 degrees in Columbia, with a chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to National Weather Service forecasts . Temperatures will rise above freezing by the afternoon.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack weather team expects the greatest chances of slick roads to happen late morning but to quickly subside as temperatures rise and wind helps dry off the road . Some flurries are possible Sunday morning.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for areas of Central Missouri west and south of Columbia and Cole County.

The post Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Central Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Freezing Rain#Temperature#Columbia Public Works#Stormtrack#Central Missouri#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fuel spill closes Highway 54 E at Ellis Blvd in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A fuel spill caused by a wreck has closed Highway 54 east at Ellis Blvd. in Jefferson City. Officials say drivers need to find alternate routes. The crash was reported just before nine. Traffic doesn't appear impacted by the crash. But one lane has been closed.  It's unclear how long clean-up The post Fuel spill closes Highway 54 E at Ellis Blvd in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol cautions drivers about black ice dangers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After this weekend's winter weather and the below freezing temperatures, law enforcement is asking travelers to drive with caution Sunday night into Monday morning as some roads may be covered with black ice. One driver, Richard Powell, is traveling back home after the holidays and he said he will be driving slow The post Highway patrol cautions drivers about black ice dangers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy