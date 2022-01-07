ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

244 The Coolest Decor Ideas And Solutions Of 2021

digsdigs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the coolest decor ideas, trends and solutions that we showed on DigsDigs in 2021. Btw, don’t miss the coolest decor ideas of the previous year. They are great too!. How to plan your...

www.digsdigs.com

People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Bedroom Decorating Ideas: How to Make Your Bedroom Look Great

Nightstands, lamps, pillows, beds — whether you are an aspiring interior decorator or would just like to make your home have a little makeover; one of the most challenging places to design in a home is the bedroom because it is all about functionality and coziness. You shouldn’t worry; we have created a list of decorating ideas that you can implement and have the perfect bedroom design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Souvenir
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Decorative Bathroom Mirror Ideas That'll Open Up Your Space, No Matter How Small

Mirrors can work wonders in any room, especially your bathroom. Sure, practicality should always be top of mind, but the very best bathroom mirrors also serve as decorative statements, turning even the simplest of spaces into a stylish haven. Look at these bathroom mirror ideas, for example: Many of the following designs tap into your bathroom's existing aesthetic (modern, traditional or rustic) while others bring a whole new personality. All the while, these mirrors — some framed, others frameless — bounce the natural and overhead light, ultimately making it feel even more spacious than it really is.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

40 Bedroom Paint Colors To Refresh Your Space for Spring!

Springtime is here, and it’s time to start refreshing your home with new bedroom paint colors. Clean up and add a new coat of paint or two to breathe life back into your personal space. With these 40 bedroom paint colors, you’ll be able to transform your sacred abode...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

These Easily Installed Lights Give You No Excuse for Living With a Poorly Lit Garage

In many households, the garage is now more than just the place you keep a car. Garages are a versatile space where you complete handy projects, store seasonal or sporting items, work out in a home gym and sometimes even relax or chill out with friends. That’s why the days of poorly lit garage spaces are a thing of the past. The best garage lighting is easy to install, effective and comprehensive. What to Consider Before Buying Garage Lighting Before you invest in garage lighting, it’s worth thinking about exactly what kind of light is best suited to your garage. The light (or...
HOME & GARDEN
veranda.com

These 10 Stylish Wall Decor Ideas Will Elevate Your Kitchen

When it comes to decorating a kitchen, there's quite a lot to think about. The valuable appliances—from convection ovens to wine fridges—need to fit all cooking needs and work with the room's decor. Then comes selecting indestructible kitchen countertops and islands that can stand up to all types of experiments and spills. Considering those decorating decisions, it makes sense that the walls of the kitchen often get overlooked.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

12 Modern Table Lamps for 2022

These expert-approved table lamps will instantly upgrade your space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. 1 / 13.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents for Cleaner Clothes and a Better World in 2022

Sometimes we have a bit of a struggle when looking for eco-friendly products. We want to use products that are kinder to the earth and the environment, but sometimes we fear that while choosing ingredients that may be eco-friendly, we are sacrificing some power and ability. That doesn’t have to be the case, though. A product can be eco-friendly and also do its job and do it well. A product can be affordable and easy to use with impressive results, but also be environmentally sound. When you check off all those boxes, it means it’s time to make a change to...
BEAUTY & FASHION

