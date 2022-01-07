Nick Nurse Says He Wants a Longer Look at D.J. Wilson

Put simply, the Toronto Raptors wanted another look at D.J. Wilson.

There was no immediate need for another big man. The worst of Toronto's COVID-19 issues appear to be in the rearview mirror and with Yuta Watanabe the only player in protocols the Raptors aren't lacking depth.

So why bring back Wilson on a second 10-day contract?

"Well, first of all, we liked him," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Friday. "We thought he played really good and his two stints that he had. I thought he picked things up quickly. He's got some size and some mobility, finished around the basket. Think he could shoot a little bit, although he hasn't taken many shots for us. He's historically made some perimeter shots. Just want to continue to evaluate and look at him as another kind of versatile, athletic guy."

Having waived Sam Dekker earlier in the year, Toronto does have an extra roster spot to sign Wilson on for the remainder of the season. The issue for the Raptors is their luxury tax situation. They're just $268,420 below the luxury tax threshold and certainly don't want to exceed the $136.6 million tax line for a back-of-the-bench piece on a non-championship team.

If Toronto is confident it can free up just over $1 million this season, either by trading or buying out Goran Dragic or moving Chris Boucher at the trade deadline next month, then adding Wilson certainly makes sense. Otherwise, adding him for the rest of the season isn't worth the cap hit it'll come with.