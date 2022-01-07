ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: COVID and rural hospitals

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSHS reports high covid patients. Johnson to run...

www.wbay.com

WOWT

Hospitals watching for double-infected patients

Illegal dumping at a recycling site in northwest Omaha is upsetting business park employees. The Nebraska Department of Transportation is planning to widen Highway 75 and fix overpasses. Omaha Beltline Trail construction getting underway. Updated: 7 hours ago. It’s a project that’s been on the books for years, and now...
OMAHA, NE
cleveland19.com

Hospital prepared for possible surge in pediatric COVID hospitalizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The current COVID-19 surge is not only impacting adults but children as well. In fact, according to health professionals at University Hospital, the Delta and Omicron variants are impacting children at a higher rate. “Not only are kids affected, but sadly children will die,” said Dr. Kenneth...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Victoria Advocate

Watch now: Vaccines, boosters critical in preventing COVID hospitalizations, IDPH director says

Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged residents on Monday to get vaccinated for COVID-19, stressing the role vaccines play in preventing hospitalization for the illness. "Let's be clear: Every single event being held during this holiday season will have one or two uninvited, unwanted guests," she said. "Delta or omicron. One or both could be there."
41nbc.com

Demand for COVID-19 tests increases in rural Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – COVID-19 testing sites across Middle Georgia are seeing an increase in testing. Hundreds of people showed up to a testing site in Laurens County on Wednesday. Melissa Brantley with the South Central Health District says the staff was so busy they did not even have time for water breaks.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Private hospitals will ‘support NHS’ through Covid

Hospitals will be able to use spare capacity in the private sector under a new deal struck with the NHS, while hospitals have been told to find extra beds.The three-month agreement, for an undisclosed sum, will see private healthcare staff and facilities put on standby to support the NHS should Covid cause unsustainable levels of hospital admissions or staff absences.There are no routine figures for how many doctors and nurses from the NHS also work in private hospitals.In the announcement, NHS England said the patients who can be referred to private firms under the deal include some of those waiting...
The Independent

Nearly 1,400 people in hospital with Covid-19, latest figures show

There are 1,362 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, the latest Scottish Government figures show.Of these, 48 people were in intensive care with the virus.The figures also show there were 12,602 new cases of Covid-19 reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.Of the 57,907 new tests for Covid that reported results, 25.1% were positive.There were 26 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.A first dose of a vaccination has now been received by 4,390,076 people, while 4,041,550 have received their second dose and 3,082,231 have received a third dose or...
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's largest hospitals implement crisis standards to manage overwhelming COVID hospitalizations

Many of Delaware’s hospital systems are implementing crisis standards because of a record breaking surge in cases of COVID-19. Delaware continues to break records for COVID-19 infections. As of Sunday, the state is reporting an average of almost 2,800 new cases per day. In comparison, the highest spike the state ever recorded previously was around 850 cases per day a year ago.
milpitasbeat.com

As omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads, experts watch case & hospitalization numbers

As omicron, the newest COVID-19 variant, spreads throughout the world, viral rates are spiking in Santa Clara County, where 1,785 new COVID cases were logged yesterday, December 28, and the 7-day rolling average of new cases stands at 649. Two months ago, on October 28, before the highly transmissible omicron was discovered by South African scientists, the 7-day rolling average of new COVID cases was 141.
VISTA.Today

Due to High Volumes, Chester County Hospital and Its Emergency Department Unable to Accommodate COVID-19 Testing for Mild Symptoms

Due to high volumes, Chester County Hospital and its Emergency Department are not able to accommodate COVID-19 testing for mild symptoms. COVID-19 is so prevalent in our community that if you have mild symptoms that can be managed on your own, and you are able to quarantine at home, it is not always necessary for you to be tested. If you wish to be tested, Chester County Hospital encourages you to seek other testing options including:
