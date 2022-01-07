WATCH: COVID and rural hospitals

There are 1,362 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, the latest Scottish Government figures show.Of these, 48 people were in intensive care with the virus.The figures also show there were 12,602 new cases of Covid-19 reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.Of the 57,907 new tests for Covid that reported results, 25.1% were positive.There were 26 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.A first dose of a vaccination has now been received by 4,390,076 people, while 4,041,550 have received their second dose and 3,082,231 have received a third dose or...
