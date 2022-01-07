WATCH: COVID and rural hospitals

Hospitals will be able to use spare capacity in the private sector under a new deal struck with the NHS, while hospitals have been told to find extra beds.The three-month agreement, for an undisclosed sum, will see private healthcare staff and facilities put on standby to support the NHS should Covid cause unsustainable levels of hospital admissions or staff absences.There are no routine figures for how many doctors and nurses from the NHS also work in private hospitals.In the announcement, NHS England said the patients who can be referred to private firms under the deal include some of those waiting...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 22 HOURS AGO