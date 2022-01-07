Pentagon Awards Contract to Revival Health for COVID Test Kits

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA-DEJA-VU — Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, prompting the federal government and states to swiftly reintroduce a string of restrictions. By Sheikh Saaliq. SENT: 740 words, photos.HARRY REID MEMORIAL — The late U.S. Sen. Harry...
Comments / 1