Public Health

Pentagon Awards Contract to Revival Health for COVID Test Kits

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said it awarded on Friday a...

wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Times

White House awards first contracts, will ship free COVID-19 tests by mid-January, says report

The White House is reportedly finalizing plans with the U.S. Postal Services to begin shipping 500 million coronavirus tests to households for free in January. President Biden touted the plan around the holidays, but key aspects of it were missing, including whether contracts were signed and a launch date for the website where people can request tests.
POTUS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Trump Cancels Planned Jan. 6 News Conference

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday canceled a news conference he had scheduled for Jan. 6, the one-year anniversary of his supporters' deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump said in a statement that he would instead discuss many of the same topics he would have addressed...
POTUS
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
NBC4 Columbus

EXPLAINER: Where are the COVID-19 tests that Biden promised?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced last month that the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free to people to use at home. But despite high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped, White […]
U.S. POLITICS
defense.gov

DoD Awards $51.6 Million Contract to Goldbelt Security LLC to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

On Jan. 6, 2022, the Department of Defense (DoD), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded a $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security, LLC, located in Newport News, Virginia, for delivery of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. This effort supports the president’s plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation at no cost in response to the Omicron variant.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WNDU

Indiana Dept. of Health limiting rapid COVID test kit availability

(WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health is limiting its rapid COVID test kit availability due to the high demand for tests and a national shortage of rapid test kits. Starting Tuesday, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:35 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA-DEJA-VU — Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, prompting the federal government and states to swiftly reintroduce a string of restrictions. By Sheikh Saaliq. SENT: 740 words, photos.HARRY REID MEMORIAL — The late U.S. Sen. Harry...
WORLD
