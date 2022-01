BOSTON (CBS) — A mask mandate for Massachusetts K-12 public schools will remain in place through at least the end of February. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Monday that he will extend the mask requirement again until February 28, 2022. It was set to expire at the end of the week. The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts have surged due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. “The mask requirement remains an important measure to keep students, teachers and staff in school safely at this time,” DESE said in a statement. “The Department of Elementary and Secondary...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO