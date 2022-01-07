ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher Natural Gas Prices Push Up U.S. Wholesale Electricity Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising fuel costs, especially those of natural gas, drove up wholesale electricity prices in all U.S. regions in 2021, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis on Friday. Average wholesale prices for electricity at all major trading hubs in the United States were higher in 2021 than...

