We are out of time. A year in the aftermath of an attempted coup has not changed enough to prevent the next one. There is a clear and dangerous line from the attack on the Capitol last January, misdirected pandemic fury and the ongoing assaults on the independence of our elections. A power-hungry president attempted to destroy the American project. Politicizing commonsense health measures perverted a nationwide crisis into a series of national tragedies. Poisonous rage is infecting all levels of our civic society, down to municipalities and schools. Merely lamenting these divisions, or making empty pleas to “come together” is as good as silence. History insists we act. It will take every one of us to prevent the foundations of communities from eroding. Democracy itself is on the line.

