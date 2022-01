Once again, the scrappy Thunder battled back from an early 18-point deficit to put itself in a position to win down the stretch. Though the Thunder fell short of the full comeback, the team took strides in the physicality and competitiveness required to right the ship and get back into the game after falling behind early. Behind a boost from the second unit, a big night from the rookies and a difference-making third quarter, the Thunder put on a show inside of Paycom Center and took the Nuggets down to the wire.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO