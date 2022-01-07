ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal boss Arteta explains Wilshere decision

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they won't be making an offer to Jack Wilshere. Wilshere, 30, who spent two decades at Arsenal, has been training with his former club after becoming a free agent in...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta: Great news Saka attracting big transfer interest

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is unconcerned about Bukayo Saka attracting rival transfer interest. Arteta believes it is a good sign for the winger. He said, "I think that's great news when you have a lot of talk and people willing for you players, it's a really good sign. They should be proud because that means they are doing extremely good work."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it is clear where Gunners need to strengthen after FA Cup exit

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s shock FA Cup exit at Nottingham Forest proves where they need to improve.The Gunners crashed out of the competition after Lewis Grabban’s late goal condemned them to a 1-0 third-round defeat at the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Arteta was without Granit Xhaka and Folarin Balogun due to Covid-19 while Emile Smith Rowe was also out injured and the Spaniard knows they need to add to the squad in January.“I think it is clear where we need to strengthen but at the moment it is what we have and what we have, we have to play,” the Arsenal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Jack Wilshere
The Independent

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are open to signing players during January window

Mikel Arteta has hinted Arsenal will be active this month after he insisted they must continue to “maximise” every transfer window.The Gunners take on Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday and will travel to the City Ground with a depleted squad.Four players are away at the Africa Cup of Nations while Gabriel Magalhaes is suspended and there are some unspecified Covid-19 concerns in the camp.After spending big in the summer to bring in the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale it was not expected the north London club would be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV today

Mikel Arteta’s men will travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday to compete in the FA Cup.The manager will return to the dugout for the first time since contracting Covid for a second time. He was due back at the side of the pitch for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool but the game was postponed due to an outbreak in the Reds’ camp.Follow the FA Cup fourth-round draw LIVE!While focus should be firmly on the match, some rumours have taken headlines in the build-up surrounding Arteta’s contract. The boss’ deal runs out in 2023 and The Athletic are reporting Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Real Sociedad#Spaniard#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Liverpool manager Klopp denies Thiago Alcantara out for season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Thiago Alcantara will return before the end of the season. The Spain midfielder has missed Liverpool's last three games with a hip problem. Asked if Thiago could be out until the end of the season, Klopp replied: "No, neither March nor [the] end of the season is in my mind.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Elyounoussi delighted helping Southampton to FA Cup win

Moi Elyounoussi was delighted to help Southampton overcome FA Cup opponents Swansea City. The victory was hard to come by, with Saints playing well over half of the tie with a man less, but that made the outcome all the more satisfying, Elyounoussi revealed. Having scored himself in extra-time, to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Salah: Egypt not AFCON favourites

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has played down Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations favourites' tag. Egypt open the campaign against Nigeria. "Egypt is not the first candidate to win the tournament, but we will try to win it," he said. "We will do our best to win tomorrow's game and this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd spy PSG striker as Cavani replacement

Manchester United view PSG striker Mauro Icardi as a potential replacement for Edinson Cavani. Cavani has found opportunities even more limited this season following the summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. The former Napoli ace has been restricted to just eight appearances in the top-flight, only four of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers to look at squad before asking for Everton game postponement

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will assess his squad before thinking about asking for Tuesday’s trip to Everton to be postponed after being reduced to eight senior outfield players for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Watford The Foxes have been hit by a raft of injuries, positive coronavirus tests and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups in recent weeks.All eight of those senior players started as Leicester began the defence of their trophy with a convincing 4-1 win over former manager Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets.Asked if the Premier League game against Everton, already rearranged once, could be in doubt, Rodgers said: “We need to go in and assess it and see where we are at in terms of players. We will take it from there.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Liverpool hoping Jurgen Klopp can return for Shrewsbury FA Cup clash

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled from his loan spell and was hoping to join a squad decimated by coronavirus, which had forced the club to shutdown first-team training earlier this week.When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive Covid-19 test, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy