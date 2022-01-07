ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Listen to Punknews Podcast #575 - Punx Points!

Punknews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode #575 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this special episode the...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Listen tonight: Goodbye, 2021!

We'll send 2021 off in style during our music tonight, with a suite from Prokofiev's ballet Cinderella, with its dramatic moment when the clock strikes Midnight. We'll also spend some Nights in the Gardens of Spain with Manuel de Falla. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Hachiko

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this classic episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we dive into how one dog’s profound show of devotion for his master transformed him into the symbol of loyalty for an entire nation. Our podcast is...
ANIMALS
Punknews.org

The Berman Hour Podcast interview with Mike Bardzik (OBLivION series)

We are so pleased to bring you another special episode with The Berman Hour podcast. We are teaming up to present a exclusive first for Into OBLivION, a podcast series where singer/songwriter Jeff Berman aka Divided Heaven will be interviewing the folks involved in making his upcoming album, Oblivion. For the next few weeks we will be dropping interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. Oblivion will be out February 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. The release is available for pre-order, you can click here to grab your copy.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take The Crown#Game Show#Home#The Punknews Podcast#Punx Points
Punknews.org

Kid Kapichi release “New England” featuring Bob Vylan

Kid Kapichi have released a video for their new song featuring Bob Vylan, "New England". The video was directed by Nick Suchak. The song is available digitally and appears to be a standalone single. Kid Kapichi released This Time Next Year in 2021. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
247Sports

Listen: Owls247 Podcast Todd Orlando and recruiting talk!

We talk about FAU's quick hiring of defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and talk about what happen with Ahmari Harvey and what is still out there for FAU at the defensive back position. Please leave a review of our podcast on iTunes and Spotify if you can! We record a podcast...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Punknews.org

Bad Waitress postpone January tour

Bad Waitress have announced the postponement of their upcoming January tour dates. New dates have yet to be announced and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. A statement posted by the band reads in part,. "Okay so the world’s not ready for us to rip...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Restorations - “Radio Free Europe” (R.E.M cover)

Philly rockers Restorations have unveiled a cover of R.E.M's "Radio Free Europe" over at BrooklynVegan/ The cover will be released as apart of Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss' comic book series What's the Furthest Place From Here? and is the other side of a split with Nothing's cover of Big Star's "Holocaust".
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
insideradio.com

Post-Holiday Bounce Back Continues As Podcast Downloads Jump 22%, Driven By Sports Listening.

Post-holiday podcast downloads jumped 22% last week as the seasonal impact on normal media consumption patterns continues to fade. Podtrac reports the second consecutive week of double-digit gains in downloads for Jan.3-9 among the publishers it measures. That is on par with the rise it reported a week ago. On a year-over-year basis, Podtrac also says that downloads were up 23% last week among its lineup of publishers.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
SPORTS
Punknews.org

Diet Cig cancel winter tour

Diet Cig have cancelled their winter tour dates that were set to begin later this month. The band announced this in a statement on their Instagram page that reads in part,. "genuinely so sad to announce that our winter tour dates are canceled due to covid never-endingly raging through our communities we’re not rescheduling these dates. to be honest we’re so burnt out from the constant reschedule-cancel-reschedule-cancel cycle and are accepting this as a chance to take a breather, keep focusing on new music, and prepare to put on the best show possible once it’s safe.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Billy Talent release “Judged” lyric video

Billy Talent have released a lyric video for their new song "Judged". The video was animated by Connor Scheffler. The song is off their upcoming album Crisis of Faith that will be out January 21. Billy Talent will be touring Canada in the spring and released Afraid of Heights in 2016. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

AMMO stream full-length

AMMO the band featuring PJ of Nightbirds has released a full length LP. It's called Web of Lies / Death Won't Even Satisfy and it's out via Wallride records. The physical version is out in February, but the digital version is out now. You can check it out below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Chris Farren announces March shows

Chris Farren has announced American shows for this March. Suzie True and Teenage Halloween will be opening on select dates. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 7. Chris Farren released his album Born Hot in 2019. Check out the dates below. DateVenueCity. Mar 04Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA (w/Suzie True)
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Jeff Rosenstock postpones January tour

Jeff Rosenstock has announced the postponement of their upcoming January tour. The tour in in the process of being rescheduled to June and new dates have yet to be announced. All previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new dates and refunds are also available. A statement released on Instagram reads in part,
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Listen to the new song by Moldy Roses!

Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new song by California pop-punks Moldy Roses! The song is called "Friends" and was produced, mixed, and engineered by Kyle McAulay of Spanish Love Songs and mastered by Nick Townsend. Speaking to Punknews vocalist and guitarist Quin Manchester said of the track,
FULLERTON, CA
Punknews.org

Hot Water Music announce rescheduled Colorado shows

Hot Water Music have rescheduled their shows in Denver, Colorado. The shows were due to take place January 14 and January 15 at the Blue Bird Theater but will now be one show on June 10 at The Gothic. All tickets that were purchased for the January shows will be honoured at the new date. Good Riddance will no longer be playing the new date. Elway will still be playing the new date. Hot Water Music will be releasing Feel The Void on March 18 and released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. See the post in full below.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Watch: Giants Run Most Embarrassing Play Of The Year

The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy