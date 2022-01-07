ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...

Related
Power 96

Owatonna Police Made 3,701 Calls in December

The Owatonna Police Department made over 3,700 calls in the month of December 2021 according to a report from their Just the Facts newsletter. Those numbers included 15 DWI arrests, the biggest number of any month of 2021. Here's the breakdown of service calls made by Owatonna police in December...
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

34 People Stranded On Floating Chunk of Ice in Green Bay, WI

They needed to be rescued while stranded on a massive chunk of ice in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. Here in Minnesota, we know Green Bay as the home of the NFL's Packers, but it's also an actual bay on Lake Michigan. And over the weekend, first responders from the various agencies in northeast Wisconsin had to rescue a group of 34 people who became stranded on a wayward piece of ice.
GREEN BAY, WI
Power 96

Human Remains Found At Southeast Minnesota State Park

Caledonia, MN (KROC AM News) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found in a burned vehicle earlier this week. Sheriff Mark Inglett says his office was contacted around 7:30 Wednesday morning after the car was found at Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
CALEDONIA, MN
Power 96

After January 5th Death Elko-New Market Man Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

The January 5th Elko-New Market homicide was according to a criminal complaint to have been preceded by an argument over alleged animal abuse according to the criminal complaint filed in Scott County. 24-year-old Cesar Jeff Cervantes-Montoya of Elko-New Market was charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scott County Court last week, after confessing to law enforcement who arrived to investigate a report of an assault.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Brooklyn Park Man Sentenced in St. Paul Arson

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced this week for starting a fire inside a business in St. Paul’s Midway area in 2020. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced 21-year-old Samuel Frey to just over two years in prison and two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay over $33,000 in restitution for his part in the fire started inside the Great Health and Nutrition store in St. Paul.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Power 96

Storm Blamed For School Closings, Accidents In SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Numerous schools are closed or opening late and several traffic accidents and mishaps have been reported due to the Wednesday morning storm that is hammering southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower and Olmsted counties through...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Short-Term Road Closure Friday in Owatonna

Who says you can't have winter and road construction? Westbound 26th Street in Owatonna will be closed for a short time Friday, January 7 as crews work on light poles at the new roundabout at the intersection with County Road 45. The work should last from 9 am to 3 pm, according to a news release from the Steele County Highway Department.
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

16 Things Every MN Vehicle Needs For A Winter Emergency

I was shopping at Sam's Club this past weekend and noticed they've got several products on display that would be great to have in your car in case of a winter snow emergency, like a tiny shovel you can fold up and store in your trunk. It actually got me...
CARS
