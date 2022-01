The North Dakota State Bison and the Denver Pioneers will battle in Summit League action on Monday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver. The North Dakota State Bison is 2-1 in the Summit League, 10-5 overall, and was 3rd place last season 11-5, and 15-12 overall. Denver is 2-2 in the conference, 6-11 overall, and ended last in Summit League at 1-13 and was 2-19 overall.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO