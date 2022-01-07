ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AUD/USD choppy but ultimately higher in upper 0.7100s as dollar slides post-mixed jobs report

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD has been choppy on Friday in wake of a mixed US labour market report. The pair is now trading in the 0.7180s having dipped as low as the 0.7130s. The dollar weakened broadly despite the jobs report spurring upside in yields on Fed tightening expectations. AUD/USD was choppy...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Pound likely to drop before bouncing higher later in 2022 – MUFG

Uncertainties around Brexit remain but the influence on the exchange rate will diminish further according to analysts at MUFG Bank They forecast GBP/USD at 1.3170 by the end of the first quarter and at 1.3730 by the third. Regarding the EUR/GBP they forecast at 0.8350 by the end of Q1 and at 0.8300 by Q3.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Quick pullback from 1,800 area hints at further slides

US inflation is expected to have reached a record of 7% YoY in December. US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, is due to testify before the Senate. XAU/USD met buyers around the 1,800 level as the dollar appreciates alongside bond yields. Spot gold consolidates at around $1,794 a troy ounce,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD struggles around 0.7200s daily highs amid downbeat market sentiment

Risk-sensitive currencies edge lower in the North American session. Goldman Sachs expects four Fed hikes in 2022, per Reuters. AUD/USD is downward biased, retreated from an upslope support-trendline turned resistance. The Australian dollar slides as the North American session begins, in a risk-off-dominated session, as portrayed by US equity futures...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Us Open#Inflation#Aud Usd#Fed#European#G10#Fx
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD inches closer to 0.7200 as risk-on mood joins mixed Aussie data

AUD/USD refreshes intraday top despite mixed Aussie data. Australia Retail Sales rallied 7.3%, Trade Balance eased to 9423M in November. Risk appetite improves amid softer yields, hopes of faster economic transition and Omicron news. Fed’s Powell pledges to stop inflation from getting entrenched while citing economic optimism. AUD/USD renew...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears appear at the 50-DMA, but it remains around 1.1320s

The euro keeps afloat above the 1.1300 figure, after reaching a daily low at 1.1284. High US Treasury yields, and omicron variant woes, spurred demand for safe-haven peers but the euro. The EUR/USD formed an ascending wedge that targets the 1.1090-1.1100 region. The shared currency slides on Monday, trimming Friday’s...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Plummets 100-pips down to 156.00

The British pound falls in tandem with risk-sensitive currencies as market mood conditions dampen. The Japanese yen is the strongest currency of the day. GBP/JPY has an upward bias; despite falling 100-pips on the day, GBP bulls showed around the 156.00 figure. On Monday, the British pound plunges against the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
FXStreet.com

Eurozone investor morale rises slightly as mood stabilises

The upside momentum in US yields has eased as of now, especially at the longer end as the market awaits the December CPI print due tomorrow. Overall global risk sentiment is holding up. While the S&P500 and Nasdaq ended flat, the Dow ended 0.5% lower. The Dollar has weakened across the board on drop-in long-term yields. The price action in Majors continues to be extremely range-bound. The Euro continues to trade the familiar 1.1260-1.1360 range. The Sterling is running into resistance around the 1.36 mark. USDJPY is also seeing some pullback on softer US yields. Brent is steady at around the USD 81 per barrel mark. Gold has rebounded above the USD 1800 mark on lower US real rates.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD is back under pressure in choppy condiitons

NZD/USD is fsoggy in Asia as risk sentiment ebbs and flows. The Omicron variant continues to spread around the world. At 0.6764, NZD/USD is higher on the day so far and has travelled between a low of 0.6756 to a high of 0.6773. However, there are a number of risks in play that could hinder any significant progress in the bird and the market is a little choppy.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Rate worries pile pressure on equities

Today looks to be the first real outing for the phrase ‘sea of red’ for 2022, as heavy losses grip indices. The new week has begun with markets firmly on the back foot, as investors picked up where they left off last week, selling stocks across the board as they contemplate the prospect of rate hikes in the US in coming months. The shockwaves from the Fed minutes last week have not yet completely dissipated, and with policymakers continuing to reinforce the more hawkish outlook investors seem, for the moment, to have entirely lost their appetite for stocks. On Wall Street losses are concentrated in tech, retail and other consumer discretionary stocks, while in London those deepest in the red are housebuilders and those with a connection to the outlook for the broader global economy.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Loonie expected to appreciate further in the coming months – NFB

Analysts at the National Bank of Canada point out that despite the uncertainty created by the latest COVID variant, they remain comfortable with their current forecast of USD/CAD pair at 1.20 in 2022. “We still expect the loonie to appreciate further in the coming months. For one, global manufacturing production...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy