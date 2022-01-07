ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hassan Whiteside (concussion) active for Jazz's Friday game against Toronto

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (concussion) will play in Friday's contest against the Toronto Raptors....

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'Showtime Lance': Stephenson, Domantas Sabonis notch career-highs in Pacers' win over Jazz

INDIANAPOLIS – It was the play of the game made by the stars of the night. Pacers guard Lance Stephenson faked a crossover, went around Jazz guard Bojan Bogdanovic, and as Hassan Whiteside slid over to stop him from going to the basket, Stephenson whipped a one-handed no-look chest pass to Domantas Sabonis, who finished off the sequence with a left-handed jam. ...
NBA
numberfire.com

Royce O'Neale (knee) available for Jazz's Saturday matchup

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. O'Neale will suit up against the Pacers after Utah's forward sat out on Friday with right patellar tendonitis. In a matchup against a Pacers' unit ranked 21st in defensive rating, our models project O'Neale to score 21.2 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) probable for Jazz's Saturday matchup against Pacers

Utah Jazz guard Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bogdanovic is expected to play after Utah's forward sat one game with a finger ailment. In a matchup against an Indiana unit ranked 21st in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Bogdanovic to score 25.6 FanDuel points.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz have bad loss in Indiana and a fun game in Toronto. Who are Danuel House Jr. and Denzel Valentine?

The Utah Jazz had a bad loss in Indiana and looked lost defensively without Rudy Gobert. What is happening and what can be solved for the Jazz while Rudy is in health and safety. The game against the Toronto Raptors was a lot of fun, but what did we see that was sustainable and translatable. The Utah Jazz have added two new players recently Danuel House Jr and Denzel Valentine. Who are they and can they help the Utah Jazz. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz look for win against Pistons after 2-game skid

The Utah Jazz are taking on the Detroit Pistons hoping to get the team moving in the right direction again. But because of a handful of players now in covid protocols that’s looking more difficult. Rudy Gobert is the big name here that will be missing again. It’s clear...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jordan Clarkson (back) not listed on Jazz's Saturday injury report

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (back) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Indiana Pacers. Clarkson is expected to play in the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Utah's guard was inactive on Friday night with lower back tightness. In a matchup against a Pacers' unit allowing a 110.2 defensive rating, our models project Clarkson to score 27.6 FanDuel points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Whiteside
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Toronto#The Toronto Raptors#Fanduel
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday

Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy