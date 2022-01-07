ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

By Kim David
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Human Remains Found At Southeast Minnesota State Park

Caledonia, MN (KROC AM News) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found in a burned vehicle earlier this week. Sheriff Mark Inglett says his office was contacted around 7:30 Wednesday morning after the car was found at Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
CALEDONIA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Snowmobile Struck By Car While Crossing Highway

PRINCETON -- A man was hurt when the snowmobile he was driving collided with a car. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday on Highway 95 in Princeton. The snowmobiler, 50-year-old Marvin Ross of Monticello, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
PRINCETON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Police Made 3,701 Calls in December

The Owatonna Police Department made over 3,700 calls in the month of December 2021 according to a report from their Just the Facts newsletter. Those numbers included 15 DWI arrests, the biggest number of any month of 2021. Here's the breakdown of service calls made by Owatonna police in December...
OWATONNA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Crime & Safety
Deer River, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Blaine, MN
Winona, MN
Accidents
Deer River, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Deer River, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
AM 1390 KRFO

Byron Man Injured After Crashing Near Lake City

Lake City, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt after crashing a pickup truck near Lake City. According to the State Patrol report, 37-year-old Tyler Johnson was driving south on Highway 63 around 11:45 pm Friday when his truck “left the roadway and rolled.”. The wreck...
LAKE CITY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

After January 5th Death Elko-New Market Man Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

The January 5th Elko-New Market homicide was according to a criminal complaint to have been preceded by an argument over alleged animal abuse according to the criminal complaint filed in Scott County. 24-year-old Cesar Jeff Cervantes-Montoya of Elko-New Market was charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scott County Court last week, after confessing to law enforcement who arrived to investigate a report of an assault.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out What’s Left of Al Capone’s Minnesota Hideaway

Infamous mobster Al Capone apparently had a hideaway in Minnesota that happens to be roughly a little over a one hour drive from Duluth. There has been many stories over the years speculating how many hideouts Al Capone has had over the years including ones in Minnesota. But hearing that he had one close to Duluth, definitely intrigued me and I had to know more.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa State Patrol Issues Operation C.A.R.E. Holiday Traffic Data

The weather was calm and quiet for much of December (except for the memorable December 15 tornadoes). It wasn't until after Christmas that winter started to rear its ugly head and of course, today could be one of the worst of the season so far. Heavy wind gusts leading to blowing and drifting of all that existing snow, and frigid temperatures and wind chills return. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Drive safely if you must be out today.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
AM 1390 KRFO

MN Teen Gets Worldwide Recognition For Saving Life at Drive-Thru

I really like reading these stories that renew my faith in the youth of today. We hear a fair share of negative stories regarding kids today but this story gives me hope. According to a story of kare11.com, 15 year old Sydney Raley was working the drive-thru window at an Eden Prairie McDonalds on December 19th when she noticed a drive-thru customer choking on a McNugget.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy