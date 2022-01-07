Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

The weather was calm and quiet for much of December (except for the memorable December 15 tornadoes). It wasn't until after Christmas that winter started to rear its ugly head and of course, today could be one of the worst of the season so far. Heavy wind gusts leading to blowing and drifting of all that existing snow, and frigid temperatures and wind chills return. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Drive safely if you must be out today.

