Converge/Full of Hell/Uniform/Thou (US)

Lost footage of The Rolling Stones’ infamous performance at the Californian Altamont festival in 1969 has been published by the Library of Congress. It is not known who recorded the 26-minute silent film but it features snippets of the Stones performing, as well as several tense scenes of violence among the 300,000 strong crowd.The concert is particularly noteworthy as it is believed to mark the end of the hippy era because of the violence at the festival.During the Stones’ performance, a number of fans attempted to join them on stage. The Hells Angels, who were hired to provide security,...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO