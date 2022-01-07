ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Converge/Full of Hell/Uniform/Thou (US)

Punknews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConverge have announced tour dates for this March. Full...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Punknews.org

Chris Farren announces March shows

Chris Farren has announced American shows for this March. Suzie True and Teenage Halloween will be opening on select dates. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 7. Chris Farren released his album Born Hot in 2019. Check out the dates below. DateVenueCity. Mar 04Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA (w/Suzie True)
MUSIC
Punknews.org

MØTIVATIØN releases “Prison Logic” feat. members of Eyehategod, Lunachicks, Aggros, High Reeper

Collaborative collective MØTIVATIØN have released a video for their new song "Prison Logic". The song features Parris Mayhew (ex-Cro-Mags, Aggros), Mike IX Williams (Eyehategod), Shane Trimble (High Reeper), and Theo Kogan and Gina Volpe of Lunachicks. The song is off of MØTIVATIØN's upcoming album The Infinite 8 Steps tø Pøwer / Møney / Møre due out February 22 via Seeing Red Records. A brief video documenting the creation of the track called "Prison Logic Disclosed" has also been released. Check out the videos below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Kid Kapichi release “New England” featuring Bob Vylan

Kid Kapichi have released a video for their new song featuring Bob Vylan, "New England". The video was directed by Nick Suchak. The song is available digitally and appears to be a standalone single. Kid Kapichi released This Time Next Year in 2021. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

David Hillyard and The Rocksteady 7 to release new album

Ska traditionalists David Hillyard and The Rocksteady 7 are going to release a new album. Via twitter, the group stated simply: "New album coming 2022." The band last released The Giver in 2018 via Orb music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Wolfe
Punknews.org

Datura release “Phantasma” video

Washington based Datura have released a video for their new song "Phantasma". The video was produced by EMB Flame Productions. The song is off of the band's upcoming album Arcano Chemical due out January 27 via Sell The Heart Records. Datura released Bury Me in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
WASHINGTON STATE
Punknews.org

Restorations - “Radio Free Europe” (R.E.M cover)

Philly rockers Restorations have unveiled a cover of R.E.M's "Radio Free Europe" over at BrooklynVegan/ The cover will be released as apart of Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss' comic book series What's the Furthest Place From Here? and is the other side of a split with Nothing's cover of Big Star's "Holocaust".
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Bad Waitress postpone January tour

Bad Waitress have announced the postponement of their upcoming January tour dates. New dates have yet to be announced and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. A statement posted by the band reads in part,. "Okay so the world’s not ready for us to rip...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Crazy and the Brains stream discography compilation 2xCD

Crazy and the Brains are now streaming their compilation 2xCD. It's called Bayonne Trash and it's out now via Crash Assailant Records. The band also has them for sale on tour. The release compiles the following releases: The "Green" self-titled EP, the Let Me Go LP, the Good Lord EP, the Out in the Weedz EP, the Brain Freeze EP, the Into the Ugly mini-LP, 10 rarities taken from digital singles and cassette comps, and one new cover. you can hear it below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

Turnstile performs on Tiny Desk

Hardcore punks Turnstile records a session with NPR Tiny Desk recently. The video is not live on Youtube. The band performed 7 tracks from their latest Glow On . See below to watch the performance. Set List ,br>"ENDLESS" "UNDERWATER BOI" "BLACKOUT" "DON'T PLAY" "MYSTERY" "T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)" "ALIEN LOVE...
MUSIC
The Independent

Previously lost footage of controversial Rolling Stones concert from Altamont released

Lost footage of The Rolling Stones’ infamous performance at the Californian Altamont festival in 1969 has been published by the Library of Congress. It is not known who recorded the 26-minute silent film but it features snippets of the Stones performing, as well as several tense scenes of violence among the 300,000 strong crowd.The concert is particularly noteworthy as it is believed to mark the end of the hippy era because of the violence at the festival.During the Stones’ performance, a number of fans attempted to join them on stage. The Hells Angels, who were hired to provide security,...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

A Wilhelm Scream announce new album

A Wilhelm Scream have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Lose Your Delusion and will be out April 14 via Creator-Destructor Records. The band released their first single, "Be One To No One" last week. A Wilhelm Scream will be touring later this year and released Partycrasher in 2013.
MUSIC
NME

Converge announce US tour dates for March 2022

Massachusetts hardcore outfit Converge have announced a 10-show run of North American tour dates, filling the gaps left by a postponed Meshuggah tour. The latter band confirmed they’d be pushing back their winter run last month, with one of its members “undergoing medical treatment related to a skin condition on his hands”. Converge were due to appear as the tour’s lead support, but dropped off due to scheduling conflicts with the rescheduled dates.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
MUSIC
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy