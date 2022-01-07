ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Will Your Company Require Vaccinations Monday? U.S. Supreme Court Could Decide Soon

By Suzanne Lucas
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness owners and HR managers who have 100 or more employees got a little closer to a resolution over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard when both sides argued before the U.S. Supreme Court today. The standard requires employers with 100 or more employees to...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc12.com

U.S. Supreme Court set to make decision on workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandate

COVID-19 vaccine mandate penalties are set to begin on Monday. Last month the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OHSA) said they wouldn't start issuing citations tied to the vaccine mandate until January 10th. A Mid-Michigan attorney says there is still a ways to go when it comes to vaccine mandates...
FLINT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Clinton
tennesseestar.com

Georgia’s Two U.S. Senators Killed Amendment That Would Have Stopped Boston Marathon Bomber from Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Money

Federal officials gave convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev a COVID-19 relief payment of $1,400 last year, according to newly filed court documents, but he would not have obtained that money without help from Georgia’s two U.S. senators. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) helped defeat...
GEORGIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that health care workers at institutions receiving federal funds be immunized may be judged to be on firmer […] The post Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Osha#The Sixth Circuit Court#Possible Outcomes#Scotus#The 6th Circuit
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The Supreme Court Seems Inclined To Block OSHA's Vaccine Mandate

The Supreme Court today considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination rule for private employers until the many legal challenges to that policy are resolved. Most of the justices seemed inclined to think that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had overstepped its statutory authority by demanding that companies with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated or wear face masks and submit to weekly virus testing.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy