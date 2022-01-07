ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

By Kim David
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...

quickcountry.com

Quick Country 96.5

34 People Stranded On Floating Chunk of Ice in Green Bay, WI

They needed to be rescued while stranded on a massive chunk of ice in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. Here in Minnesota, we know Green Bay as the home of the NFL's Packers, but it's also an actual bay on Lake Michigan. And over the weekend, first responders from the various agencies in northeast Wisconsin had to rescue a group of 34 people who became stranded on a wayward piece of ice.
GREEN BAY, WI
Quick Country 96.5

This is a Really Bad Idea on Slippery Southern Minnesota Roads

Winter weather will bring tricky travel conditions. That's a given. You can't do anything about it. Driving on slippery roads in an intoxicated condition is something you can control. The Owatonna Police Department (OPD) says, "Winter driving is hard enough - plan ahead and arrange a ride or designated driver if you plan on indulging in some alcoholic beverages."
OWATONNA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

What Do You Do If Your Car Slides into the Ditch in Minnesota?

Winter in Minnesota means cold temperatures, snow and ice-- sometimes on our highways and roads. So what do you do if your vehicle ends up in the ditch during the winter?. The winter storm system that set off Blizzard Warnings for much of southeast Minnesota Wednesday created whiteout conditions on many area roads and highways. And that caused a lot of problems for drivers across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Below Zero Wind Chills Didn’t Stop These Minnesota Surfers

Hey, when there are some big waves on Lake Superior, you've gotta catch 'em-- even if the wind chill temperature is well below zero, right?. Here in Minnesota, we like to pride ourselves on how we're able to withstand all the snow and cold temperatures Mother Nature likes to throw at us during the winter, right? And while most us here in southeast Minnesota are okay with that kind of winter weather, it takes a special kind of Minnesotan to actually head out into that kind of snow and cold-- literally-- and enjoy it.
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://quickcountry.com

