Tensions Rise Again Against Peru's Las Bambas Mine, Despite Latest Deal

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said on Friday she would travel again next Friday to an area of frequent protests against MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine as tensions with community protesters build up once again. The trip will be Vasquez's third to the area since...

