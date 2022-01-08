ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Bond is set for the three men charged with shooting death Starkville child

By Joey Barnes
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the bond for three men charged in the shooting death of a little boy in Starkville. Barron...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 1

Texawi
2d ago

The loss of a child due to an accident or illness is a crying shame. But to lose a child due to individuals who have obviously chosen the path in life as criminals, caring only about themselves and their drugs &/or rage than another persons life, is infuriating! I can see how in this country, lynch mobs periodically took the law into their own hands. For the family to lose their child this way, is truly a horrific nightmare! A nightmare which will remain in their thoughts and press on their hearts the rest of their days. Most of you know who our bad apples are, as well as those who are more likely to commit such an act. The only way to stop this from happening again is to let these criminals and potential killers know their fear is not with law enforcement…….BUT WITH THE ELDERS and GOID CITIZENS OF THE COMMUNITY! POLICE SHOW UP AFTER LIVES ARE LOST! Our community needs to ensure these criminals & killers know where and who their real fear is with! Blacks should get just as upse

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Starkville, MS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder
CBS News

Tax season is about to start. The IRS is already facing a backlog

Tax filing season for 2021 tax returns will begin on Monday, January 24, 2022, the Treasury Department announced Monday. But amid the ongoing pandemic and a lack of resources at the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury officials warn it's going to be a challenge with taxpayers and tax preparers facing a frustrating filing season.
INCOME TAX
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 winners: Complete list

The winners for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced Sunday. The awards show wasn't televised or streamed this year and featured no red carpet or audience. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) held a "private event" at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and revealed winners on social media and via press release.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy