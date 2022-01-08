Bond is set for the three men charged with shooting death Starkville child
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the bond for three men charged in the shooting death of a little boy in Starkville. Barron...www.wcbi.com
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the bond for three men charged in the shooting death of a little boy in Starkville. Barron...www.wcbi.com
The loss of a child due to an accident or illness is a crying shame. But to lose a child due to individuals who have obviously chosen the path in life as criminals, caring only about themselves and their drugs &/or rage than another persons life, is infuriating! I can see how in this country, lynch mobs periodically took the law into their own hands. For the family to lose their child this way, is truly a horrific nightmare! A nightmare which will remain in their thoughts and press on their hearts the rest of their days. Most of you know who our bad apples are, as well as those who are more likely to commit such an act. The only way to stop this from happening again is to let these criminals and potential killers know their fear is not with law enforcement…….BUT WITH THE ELDERS and GOID CITIZENS OF THE COMMUNITY! POLICE SHOW UP AFTER LIVES ARE LOST! Our community needs to ensure these criminals & killers know where and who their real fear is with! Blacks should get just as upse
Comments / 1