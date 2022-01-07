SportsTalk Hour 1|| 1-7-22

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Per league sources, the Vikings are expected to let go of Zimmer this week. However, the team will keep longtime general manager Rick Speilman in place. Zimmer was reportedly almost...
Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews faced some criticism on social media for their postgame hug earlier this season. Earlier this season, Rodgers and Andrews were seen hugging following their postgame interview. While Rodgers and Andrews are friends, many mocked them for hugging after they had to stand more than six feet apart during their postgame interview.
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was ice cold during his postgame presser. Zimmer was asked about his job status heading into next week and fired back about the reporter’s job status after the question was asked. “I haven’t heard about yours, either,” Zimmer said. After that, Zimmer...
If the Minnesota Vikings decide to part ways with head coach Mike Zimmer this year, where might he end up for the 2022 season?. This upcoming Sunday, we could end up witnessing the final time in which the Minnesota Vikings will take the field with Mike Zimmer as their head coach.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be staying in Atlanta for next season. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Ryan’s status, but head coach Arthur Smith wanted him to return when he took the job and has told both Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank that Ryan is his quarterback for next year.
On Friday morning a dubious report emerged suggesting quarterback Aaron Rodgers would “boycott” the Super Bowl if Green Bay made it. Former NFL quarterback turned radio analyst Boomer Esiason said he received a text from a “trusted source.” That text allegedly said Rodgers would try to make a point in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper. Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half. Here’s one of the trick...
The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning in a pretty stunning move, leaving many to wonder if the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, is targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been linked to various NFL openings in recent weeks and the Dolphins owner...
The Chicago Bears will close their season Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, facing the Minnesota Vikings in a game that has no playoff implications. The Bears are hoping to finish the year on a three-game winning streak but head into the weekend as 5½-point underdogs against a Vikings team that beat them 17-9 three weeks ago. With kickoff of Sunday’s game nearing, here’s a snapshot ...
Akiem Hicks has expressed many times he wants to continue his career with the Bears. Now that the season is done, he’s set to become a free agent, and when talking about his future this year, he’s often become introspective. “You guys see me play, you can tell...
With the number of injuries the Green Bay Packers have had to push through this season on their way to the No. 1 seed, Saturday brought some welcome news. On Twitter, the Packers shared All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari boarding the flight for Motor City after being a full participant in this week’s practices.
Kicking off the protentional final show of Football Sunday, Jimmy and Rohan with NFL week 19. Next, thoughts on Will Wades LSU basketball. Wrapping up HOUR ONE, Jimmy and Rohan with playoff chances for the NFL.
CHAMPAIGN — The foundation on which Brad Underwood has tried to build the Illinois men’s basketball program was tested Thursday night against Maryland. It’s pretty straightforward, too. Can the team find a way to win when shots aren’t falling? The Illini weren’t necessarily in dire straits from...
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Brad Underwood clamped down...
Comments / 0