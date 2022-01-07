SportsTalk Hour 1|| 1-7-22

La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO