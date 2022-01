The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is on the road again and is headed to Maryland for its only matchup with the Terrapins this season. UW is 6-5 against Maryland since it joined the Big Ten Conference, including 6-4 under Greg Gard. The past seven meetings between the Badgers and Terrapins have been decided by single digits. The teams split the season series last year, with both picking up road victories.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO